NEPC Charges Honey Producers To Access EU And Developing Markets

Exporters in the honey production value chain now have the ability to take advantage of the European Union and developing markets according to the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC).

Speaking at a diagnostic study on honey and its byproducts in Lagos, the NEPC’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ezra Yakusak, was represented by the Director of the organization’s Product Development Department, Mrs. Obidike Evelyn. He emphasized that the event was part of the Council’s comprehensive strategy to provide exporters with the tools they need to succeed in the global market for honey production.

“This is a diagnostic study on honey and honey products with a specific emphasis on exporting Nigerian honey to the European Union and other emerging markets. We have featured in today’s event, stakeholders in the value chain of bee production. We have the beekeepers, we have the processors, the packagers and marketers. So, it is all through the chain; it is an integrated approach because if you just go for the marketers and without knowing where the honey is coming from, you might get your fingers burnt,” he warned.

He asserts that traceability, quality, standard, packaging, handling, and labeling are the most crucial elements of exporting and emphasizes the importance of information sharing throughout the value chain.

“This is what the Council is emphasising now. The whole world is talking about quality, traceability, standard and sustainability. This is why NEPC is on top of this. We are working in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, which is the competent authority. We are just facilitating. These beekeepers are registered with NEPC because we need to know where they are getting their products, the products they have and how it is labelled, processed and packaged.”

“We are very important as a stakeholder and this is why we are providing these rudiments to help Nigeria to secure the third world country listing which is required for export of honey and honey products to the EU and other emerging markets,” he continued.

In his remarks, Sola Obadimu, Director General of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA), praised the Council’s efforts to improve the competitiveness of Nigerian goods in an effort to combat the high rate of rejection that Nigerian goods experience on the international market. He expressed confidence that the event is a positive start in addressing the problems involving difficulties in the export sector.

“NACCIMA being the umbrella body of the Organised Private Sector (OPS), we will support the council to achieve its mandate,” he assured.

According to Mrs. Bosun Solarin, a member of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and chairman of the LCCI Export Group, certification is still a problem for export in Nigeria because importing nations will continue to reject Nigerian products if they are uncertain about traceability.

She asked all parties involved in the value chain for bee production to closely follow international best practices.

“If most agencies of government can do half of what the Council is doing for entrepreneurs, entrepreneurship development challenges would be addressed headlong.”

“Until we all come together to hold our destiny in our hands rather than stand-alone. We need to collaborate to make entrepreneurship development thrive in the country,” she advised.

“According to her, “NEPC has done so much and we hope they keep doing better and also hope the federal government can keep supporting them so that they can support us.”