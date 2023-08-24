Neo Breaks Up With Tolanibaj

Neo Akpofure, a housemate from the Big Brother Naija All Stars, has formally put an end to his relationship with fellow contestant Tolanibaj. In a candid moment, Neo conveyed his decision to Tolanibaj while they were both in bed.

With sincerity, Neo expressed his admiration for Tolanibaj and the positive influence she had on him, pushing him to participate in the show. Yet, he conveyed that his transparency had often been mistaken for insincerity, causing discomfort. Neo acknowledged his commitment to stand by her, but he stressed that the recurrent instances of disregarding his words and actions were wearing thin. He cited various situations where actions had been taken without considering the possible repercussions, leading to mutual disrespect.

Neo conveyed his gratitude for their shared experiences but admitted that he needed to regain control over his emotions. He assured her that he believed in her ability to remain her wonderful self, yet he felt it was time for him to step away. During their conversation, Tolanibaj questioned the nature of Neo’s decision, prompting him to clarify that he might be stepping away from their friendship. Despite her resistance, Neo remained steadfast in his choice.

In the subsequent interaction at the restroom, Tolanibaj expressed her reluctance to accept the breakup, indicating her unwillingness to let go.