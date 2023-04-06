The Rivers State administration has been instructed by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to get ready for this year’s flooding.

Godwin Tepikor, the South-South Zonal Coordinator for NEMA, provided the guidance in a recent interview with the Guardian.

He urged the government and locals to use the yearly flood forecast to reduce and avert property losses and human casualties by properly coordinating flood early warning and public awareness programs.

Tepikor, who used the Nigerian Meteorological Agency’s (NiMet) February 17 annual flood prediction for the year, predicted that fifteen local government districts in Rivers State will have high flood danger.

He predicted floods for Port Harcourt, Obio Akpor, the Orashi region, and the Ogoni territories during April, May, and June in the Nimet forecast.

He claims that in Rivers State, Degema, Ogu/Bolo, Khana, Opobo/Nkoro, Akuku-Toru, Omuma, Etche, and Emohua LGAs have been identified as having a moderate flood risk.

Noting that several other local government areas have also been forecast to experience significant flood threats for 2023, these include Ahoada East, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni, Andoni, Bonny, Tai, Asari-Toru, Eleme, Ahoada West, Abua/Odual, Port Harcourt, Obio/Apkor, Ikwerre, Gokana, Okrika, and Oyigbo LGAs.

He stated: “From the prediction, some Council areas are expected to experience flooding from April, May, and June this year. As we go along this month, it is expected that there will be heavy rainfall which will herald flooding.”

“I want to advise that government and residents should take advantage of the annual flood outlook to mitigate and avert losses of life and property through adequate coordination and flood early warning and sensitization campaigns.”

He also urged the government and the populace to get ready for an evacuation to higher ground and recommended desilting of drainage systems and water channels to allow free flow of water. He also gave advice to all relevant Frontline Responders to step up their preparedness efforts to carry out early warnings targeting vulnerable communities.

He stated: “This is necessary because last year, the entire country and Rivers State suffered from heavy flooding. And it is important that now that the predictions have been put forward governments and individuals should take advantage of the prediction.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We also advise that all relevant frontline responders are to intensify their preparedness efforts to carry out early warning sensitization targeting vulnerable communities and prepare for evacuation to safer higher grounds.”

“Council areas that are closer to these vulnerable communities should begin to partner with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to identify high grounds that could be used as temporary shelters if the flood occurs.”

“We also encourage the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to begin to organize emergency state coordination meetings.”

“Relevant governments MDAs are immediately advised to commerce cleaning of drainages to allow free flow of water to enable the cities not to be flooded due to the heavy rainfall.”