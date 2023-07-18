Nelson Mandela Day: Was he really a Friend of Africa?

Africa’s ‘greatest statesman’ is unarguably Madiba Nelson Mandela. Who in his or her ‘right senses’ can fault this age-long assertion? He devoted his entire life to fighting against apartheid and paid the price by being incarcerated for over three decades and at a time was the world’s most famous prisoner when he spent a total of 27 years behind bars serving alongside the unsung Govan Mbeki, the father of Thabo Mbeki who succeeded him as President. He was condemned to life imprisonment where he spent a substantial period of it in the notorious Robben Island.

He chose to serve for just one term despite his local and global popularity which he could have exploited to serve as President for Life. It is not as if serving for the constitutionally limited two terms would have diminished him in any way but he chose the eternal role of a statesman over the ephemeral one of partisan politics which further boosted his stature especially internationally.

The Publisher of the London-based Pan-African Magazine, Africa Today once recalled with nostalgia how a rare interview with Mandela fondly called Madiba in 1995 at a time when the latter was rather selective of his interviews with the foreign media was what gave his magazine a breakthrough and a sturdy fighting chance in the ruthless world of international publishing.

His statue was commissioned in his lifetime – a rare feat for anyone let alone a black man opposite the British House of Commons. No African living or dead had the privilege of being the ‘conscience’ of the country that once had the most colonies in the world.

Today – July 18th is his 105th posthumous birthday and not unexpectedly there would be global activities to commemorate the day, Google – the world’s largest search engine would definitely give him a doodle as part of their contributions to keeping his memories alive and eternal.

By nature, I love asking critical questions and don’t like being swayed by popular opinion as I don’t have a herd mentality which the media loves to create ostensibly for profits in the long run as it gives the ‘Almighty’ advertisers the impression that they are deft public opinion moulders.

A question that I have always asked having taken a conscious decision to become a pro-lifer or conservative is: Was Mandela really a friend of Africa? I have asked all manner of people with divergent backgrounds and ideological leanings without getting a satisfactory answer. Not wanting to end up like Martin Luther whose 1517 rebellion against the Holy Catholic Church may have been averted if only he had asked the right questions after he wrote his famous 95 theses, I have decided to throw it open to the public while I employ the use of the reader-response theory. The theory posits the writer presenting the facts and living the audience to make informed decisions without any attempt to influence their judgements.

In 1996, he was President of South Africa when the parliament was dominated by his party members – the African National Congress made abortion legal. Obviously, for it to metamorphose from an act of parliament to a law, he would have signed it. Agreed, the parliament through a two-thirds majority can veto it and it will still become law despite his non-signing. There is no public record of Mandela criticizing that odious bill. If he condemned it, it would obviously have made news but there was conspiratorial silence from him. Why you may ask: I will throw back a question. Why was the Nobel Peace Prize awarded to both him and his former oppressor – never mind the propaganda of his being a facilitator of the dismantling of apartheid – Frederik Willem de Klerk in 1993 curiously a year before he took over as the first black President of the Rainbow country in 1994? It is an open secret and common knowledge that the soul of the Nobel peace prize has been ruthlessly and crudely hijacked by the radical left. Supporters of liberal causes have won the prize including former US President Barack Obama whose award of it in 2009 which in my humble opinion was rather premature was part of the grand plot of the global reset agenda backed by the ideology of a Big Brother or Totalitarian State to foist the sinister LGBTQ agenda strategically in the US which they knew would spread all across the world using the notorious antecedents of Uncle Sam’s soft power.

Mandela’s joint award of the Nobel Peace Prize with an ex-oppressor which I expected him to see through the veneer and reject like the famous way British poet, Benjamin Zephaniah turned down the Officer of the British Empire Award (OBE) as it would have made him change the sturdy position of his opposition to the unelected monarchy.

Don’t forget that the liberal West takes no prisoners – they naturally didn’t want an independent Mandela as that would be too dangerous for their grand interests in perpetually keeping Africa in chains. They moved swiftly with the bribe of the joint ‘Nobel Peace Prize’ and re-enacted the eternal drama of Christopher Marlowe’s Dr. Faustus.

Millions of potential South African babies have been mindlessly slaughtered in the name of legalized abortion since 1996. These babies have been denied the most fundamental human right – The right to life! Mandela’s stiff opposition may have averted this but his inaction of silence makes him complicit in the daily shedding of blood in his ‘beloved country.’

In 2006, South Africa legalized same-sex marriage. Even though Mandela was out of power, he could have still lent his opposition to it and his famous grassroots mobilization skills may have nailed the coffin of that offensive bill before it became law. Yet again, a loud silence when decent South Africans both living and dead looked up to him to be the lone man in the wilderness to effectively counter the fork-tongued like backing of it by the Janus-faced ‘Archbishop’ Desmond Tutu.

The legalization of gay marriage has led to South Africa having one of the highest rates of corrective rapes in the world which raises a question as to whether same-sex marriage legalization is really in society’s best interest. The brutal streets of South Africa seem to suggest otherwise.

It is high time that close to a decade after his earthly demise, the records should be set straight and propaganda as well as political correctness should make way for the immortal truth.

Conservatives in the UK should lead the campaign for the pulling down of his statue in Westminster as it is a mockery of Africa since liberal values aren’t the true representation of what Africa stands for. British conservatives owe it to Africans to expose Madiba for his cowardly complicity in the aggressive promotion of abortion and gay rights in the world’s poorest continent as part of the eugenicist depopulation plan being orchestrated by the liberal West to prevent Africa from reaching its genuine potential which will greatly threaten the economic base of the west largely built on deceit and organized larceny.

Was Nelson Mandela a friend or foe of Africa? Your guess is as good as mine!