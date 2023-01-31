Why are we this pharasaic and hypocritical in our approach to simple and obvious things?

Why do we pretend a lot ? Even to the point of pretending about things we do in the secret simply because it is made open?

Who doesn’t know the very ugly reality many young ladies pass through in school? Sadly the same male folks that aid and abet such unethical behaviour, who hit it hard in the secret are same people who come threatening fire and brimstone, asking who did the hitting.

Yesterday there was this video of a young and fresh Graduate of Federal Polytechnic Nekede , excited over her graduation which she attributed to God and her P*ssy. For her the school was stressful and possibly wouldn’t graduate but for these two factors of God and P*ussy.

Many who interpreted it to mean being a runs girl, expressed shock and dismay while she should get that low, shooting herself on the leg, jeopardising her future and making a disdainfull spectacle of her school.

Such people would have preferred she kept it secret, the very sources for her success. They were comfortable with the God factor but loathe with passion and rage the acknowledgement of the second source which obviously is the rule not an exception in our academic environment.

How many lecturers have had to go through disciplinary measures for their amorous advances to female students? How many got dismissed? How many female had the pains and urgly experience of carry over, extention of their years of graduation because of their non committal disposition to the insatiable quest of their male lecturers for their P*ssy?

The truth is, it is just an insignificant number of female students that graduate with the help of God factor and conscientiousness. Many get theirs through the p* ssy factor. It is a reality, though an urgly one.

P* ssy factor has been largely a vital instrument, strategic to the success story of many ladies in all sectors of life. This is not to bleak the decency and unstained reputation of many that walked and worked through their success paths with the instruments of God Factor and diligence.

Instead of us casting aspersions on the vulnerable lady, only God knows her story, this rather should make any sensible person to cry for a remedy, a lasting one for that matter.

Instead of the school set-up a disciplinary committee for penal measures, by the way she didn’t indict the school, the school should rather find out to what extent she deployed the P* ssy factor and who among the lecturers made it flourish?

It will be very naive of school authorities of higher institutions not to know the ever flourishing P*ssy enterprise among female students. Even secondary school students are much more into it talk more higher institution students.

When a lady gets her school financed by her many weekend stay with her boy friend or sugar Daddy’s place, it would be insincerity to credit her success to God alone?

In as much as I don’t approve of it, it is a reality staring at us and pretending not to see it only to react with condemnation when made open defines one simply as an inglorious person, worse than the very victim of such act.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

I congratulate you , young Federal Polytechnic Nekede graduate for spilling your reality. Though such isn’t the best way , other means abound you have explored to graduate.

Now that we have known that such is the story of many female students not peculiar to Nekede, what is the bigger picture? Punish the student? Troll her unending? Castigate her ? Or tackle the very reason they do what they do, which is bad system and leadership?

Go pick your PVC , vote wisely, those who will revamp the economy, make our educational system strong and affordable with the political will to bring to bear decency and discipline in all spheres of life.

Corruption, indiscipline and unethical behaviour are very much of our second nature now, in homes, offices, schools even in religious environments.

We are gradually getting to the peak of the cliff of immoral rascality, if nothing is done, like pack of cards on a violently shaking table we will all fall “yakata”

Jarlath Opara Jarlathuche@gmail.com