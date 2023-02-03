Recently, a nonentity named Sharon Ogechi Okoroafor from Ngor-Okpala local government area of Imo state, had exposed her imbecility and poor home training when she sought to draw lurid attention to herself online. She had reportedly posted a controversial video message on TikTok informing whoever cared to watch or listen that she had graduated from the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Imo State, by the grace of God. And above all, by her private parts!

“Omo, today is the final day. Nekede bye-bye, this stress ends today. Finally, I’m now a graduate of Federal Polytechnic, Nekede. It can only be God and my p**sy”, she said.

The post itself sounded motre like a huge sigh of relief for ‘surviving’ as it were the sexual onslaught unleashed on her by the randy lecturers in the institution. Again it sought to do maximum damage to the institution in particular and the Nigerian higher educational institutions in general.

One does not know what motivated Ms Ogechi to confess her sexual generosity towards her lecturers but her shamelessness was crudely and rudely on display. In this digital age when the world has become a global village one does not know what to make of this poor outing by this wayward girl.

The Imo Poly management had reacted to the damaging allegation condemning it and indicating that an internal investigation would be launched to unravel the whole truth behind the wild claim. The Student Union Government of the federal institution had equally reacted angrily to the post revealing the identity of the girl and dismissing her ranting as insignificant. The SUG declared that the said Jezebel never graduated from the school as she had never been a bonafide student at any point in time!

Describing what she did as “sacrilegious and condemnable” the SUG said the lady did not have a matriculation number with the school. It also said she did not have any research project let alone a supervisor.

Now, the disclaimer came on time to dispel the false narrative from the lady. But the issue raises more questions than answers.

Sex for grade is not new to Nigerian universities or other institutions of higher learning. Many lecturers had been caught in the act! So Imo Poly management could be hypocritical here. A whole lot of students had indeed graduated from the Ivory Towers across the federation with the aid of their p**sy! So why raise hell? Hypocrites everywhere!

Perhaps Ms Okoroafor was not a bonafide student of the institution. Maybe she was just playing pranks or trying to ‘shine’ online. But the message she sought to convey struck a chord with current realities in our institutions of higher learning. Who never knew that sex abuse and exploitation is rampant in our higher institutions? Who can deny that ‘olodos’ (students that are not studious) could go to any length to please their parents by engaging in sex for marks?

While we recognise that the message from the young lady was abhorrent, bringing God into the equation was disgusting and sacrilegious indeed. You cannot be thankful to God for helping you graduate only to give credit to your p**sy as well! God ought to have been left out in the entire conversation.

Over time the bottom power effect has proven to be a strategic key to unlocking many opportunities in almost every sphere in our lives. It is, therefore, a sure way of demystifying failure!

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In the ministries, departments and agencies of governments, in the schools, in politics, in the entertainment industry, bottom power has demonstrated its capacity to strike even when failure is staring one in the face.

Sex abuse or not ladies are becoming more genrous in offering their p**sy as bargaining or negotiating weapons. In some cases the sex ‘deal’ is consensual and in other cases imposed as a pre-condition to obtaining one’s wish in the event of acceptance.

In politics sex plays a critical role in the appointments and contract awards. Sugar mummies use money and bottom power to obtain sexual favours from the young folks. In the Nollywood film industry bottom power is as powerful a weapon to becoming a star! Many young ladies got unsolicited sexual baptism of fire before becoming whatever they became later in life.

In the Holy Bible we can see the bottom power effect in stories told about Eve, Jezebel and Rebekah. The international prostitution ring has bottom power generating millions of Dollars for the criminal traffickers. I know about one, Eghosa, from the ancient city of Benin based in London who struck gold in the lucrative trans-atlantic sex business.

Nigeria has never taken education seriously. We are toying with the future by having millions of illiterates roaming the streets without a future! The terrorists up north are making progress recruiting these societal elements to continue waging war against our collective national interests.

Our annual padded budget always gives precedence to defense and presidential frivolities. Yet we are less secure than never before in our national life. Year in year out Aso Rock Clinic, no matter how dysfunctional, gets a huge chunk of the budget for drugs and other services.

Bottom power has wrecked marriages. It has led many to their untimely graves! It has contributed to the spate in kidnapping and terrorism. It has destroyed values hitherto held dear. Yet we are living in a modern world where sexual bliss is permissible.

While condemning the TikTok message posted by the idiot from Ngor-Okpala there is need for retrospection. The messenger could be attacked as much as it pleases us but the message is worth paying serious attention to.

Ms Sharon Ogechi Okoroafor must be ashamed of herself. Even a professional whore could have done better!

Education, they say, shall forever govern ignorance. But as ‘governors’ we must exercise this ‘privilege’ with sobriety.

SOC Okenwa

soco_abj_2006_rci@hotmail.fr