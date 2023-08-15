Need For Social Integration Among Christians 

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Archdiocese His Grace Most Rev.Dr. Ignatius Kaigama has called for Social integration of members of the church in their various activities. He made this call recently in his office when delegates of members of the Catholic Charismatic Renewal in Africa paid him a courtesy call. The delegation which was led by the Cordinator of the Renewal in Nigeria Bro Uche Manu KSJI who also is the Chairman of the planning Committee of the 5th Pan African Congress taking place from 14th to 20th of August at Chida Event Centre Utako Abuja intimated the Archbishop on the need for the courtesy call which was to bring him to spead on the program of the event. According to bro.Manu it was a follow up on the courtesy visit done last year where his grace was informed of this Congress. Bro. Manu also used the opportunity to invite his Archbishop Kaigama to officiate the opening Mass of the Congress.

Speaking during the courtesy visit some of the officers from the continental and national service Communion of the Catholic Charismatic Renewal and CHARIS raised issues on the need for the church to create more formation opportunities on deliverance and healing. This according to them will avail renewal members to get more training which would reduce unnecessary conflicts with the church’s authority . The delegates also highlighted the necessity of the members of the Church to be more conscious of the social development of their environment, getting involved in other aspects of life apart of engaging in religious activities. They reiterated the posture of the renewal on church’s doctrines and dogmas which they said is cordial, reflecting the mind of God. Responding to these remarks his grace commended the cordial posturing of the renewal members to the unity of the church . He reminded them on the delicate nature of exorcism and the need for members to be well trained to avoid swimming against the doctrinal current of the church. According to Archbishop Kaigama , when it comes to healing and deliverance the church is always very careful and skeptical because of abuse and plethora of fake and manipulation that go with it in this present age. He further gave Renewal members thumps up for their mindset towards building Social capacity that will expose them beyond flourishing spiritual but also materially.

Earlier in the day, their was a press briefing where Bro .Uche Manu KSJI Chairman CCRN who is also the chairman Planning Committee of the 5th Pan African Congress, Jean Christophe Ansni Skakit of Togo, Fred Mawanda of Uganda,Alphonse Bertin of Cameroon who are continental and National officers of the African Service of Communion of Catholic Charismatic Renewal and CHARIS and Fr. Sebastian Sani Chaplain of the Abuja Catholic Charismatic Renewal briefed the media on the importance of the Congress which among other things were to bring Christ to African, encourage Christians to arise from their slumber and shine with the glory of God. For them the Congress will further renew hope for a more peaceful situation and unity in Africa expecially this period when some African countries are passing through security challenges. In their words “we have come to bring fire to the hearts of Africa, words to their lips, making them an unending pentecost or Prophets of Modern time, who will reveal the hidden presence of Christ in our life, church and country”. The Congress would host more tha three thousand participants drawn from Africa and beyond. Christ is passing through Abuja and other African countries through this country, his influence and transformation will leave the continent a nest for godly influence and manifestation.

Other people on the courtesy call delegation were Bishop Chinekezie Eusebius Ogbonna fromb Gabon. Bro. Emmanuel Mobikwu National Vice Chairman CCRN, Bro Vitus Chukwudolue Chairman CCR Abuja, Bro Mathew Otalike Chairman publicity sub-committee of the conference among others

The highlight of the courtesy call was the presentation of Congress bag to his Grace by bro. Uche Manu KSJI

Jarlath Uche Opara Jarlathuche@gmail.com