Need a job that pays 150k and above? Check here!

1. Job Title: Human Resource Assistant (Entry Level)
Location: Jabi, Abuja (FCT)
Employment Type: Full-time
Job Details
Our client a Haulage and Logistics company requires the services of an Entry level HR Assistant who will manage the human resources needs of their company.
A male candidate is preferred for this role due to the nature of the organization.
Responsibilities
Job responsibilites includes but not limited to:
Work with HR business partner in vetting employees, assisting with screening and issuing/re-issuing of employment contracts.
Supporting internal and external inquiries and requests related to the HR department
Compiling and maintaining paper, digital and electronic employee records, including holiday and sickness leaves
Processing payroll and assisting with the documentation of employee compensation and benefits
Supporting HR-related training programs, workshops and seminars
Entering employee data into computer database
Coordinating logistics for new hire orientations
Writing and submitting reports on general HR activities
Overseeing & coordinating management-employee communications
Continuously learn the latest HR best practices to improve workplace efficiency
Any other assignment that may be required by the employer.
Requirements
Applicant basic requirements:
Must be a Bsc Holder in Human Resources, Business Administration, or any Management background.
The candidate will be required to take a pre-employment training and assessment
Candidate with soft skills will be highly considered.
– Ability to Speak HAUSA Fluently would be an added Advantage.
Application Closing Date
30th July, 2021.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: recruitment@bizpool.africa using the Job Title as the subject of the email.
Note: Candidates who do not receive a link to the study material within two weeks of application means they have not been shortlisted.
2. ICT OFFICER
Cedarcrest Hospitals Limited
Abuja
Full-time
Full Job Description
RESPONSIBILITIES
-Installing and configuring computer hardware, software, systems, networks, printers, and scanners
-Monitor and maintain computer systems and networks
-Talk staff or clients through a series of actions, either face-to-face or virtually or remotely, to help set up systems or resolve issues
-Allocation and Maintenance of IT Equipment, troubleshoot system and network problems, diagnosing and solving hardware or software faults and replace parts as required and provide support, including procedural documentation and relevant reports
-He will follow diagrams and written instructions to repair a fault or set up a system
-Diagnose Hardware and Software Issues, logging the queries of staff and support the roll-out of new application. Testing and evaluating new hardware and technology.
-Set up new users’ accounts and profiles and deal with password issues respond within agreed time limits to call-outs
Work continuously on a task until completion (or referral to third parties, if appropriate) prioritize and manage many open cases at one time
-Rapidly establish a good working relationship with end-users & staff and other professionals.
-He will set up accounts for new users on the organizations’ software application platforms and log them in as required.
-Installation & configuration of organization’s computer hardware operating systems and applications.
-Document and Maintain IT Inventory
– Review and Resolve IT Helpdesk Requests
– Maintenance and monitoring of computer networks and systems.
-Analysis of call logs in order to discover any underlying issues or trends.
-Diagnosing and solving hardware or software faults/issues.
-Performing electrical safety checks on the company’s computer equipment.
– Prioritize and Escalate Issues when necessary
– He will perform any other task that may be assigned.
Core skills:
Having a working knowledge of common information technologies and systems
Managing multiple users simultaneously while maintaining high customer service standards
Communicating smoothly to the staff when & while resolving their technical issues.
Troubleshooting common IT problems
QUALIFICATIONS/SKILLS
Bachelor’s Degree/ HND Computer Science or any related course with proven experience.
2-4 years of experience as an ICT support with proven experience role.
– Hands on experience in troubleshooting, IT helpdesk and customer
– Excellent knowledge of best practices around management, control, and monitoring of the organisation’ infrastructure
– Experience with firewalls, Internet VPN’s remote implementation, troubleshooting, and problem resolution is desired
– Ability to set up and configure laptop/desktop hardware
– Familiarity with backup and recovery software and methodologies
– Great at organising, prioritising and multitasking
– ITIL V3, Cisco, CompTia+ or BCNE training.
– Excellent knowledge of graphics design.
SPECIAL CONDITIONS
Employment is contingent on passing a medical screening conducted by the hospital
Employee will be subject to various testing including but not limited to drug and medical testing throughout the tenure of their employment.
Job Type: Full-time
3. VACANCY! VACANCY!! VACANCY!!!
Vacancy exists in *Rex Christus College, Kubwa* (inside CKC Parish, opposite Berger Camp) for the following positions:
1. Vice Principal (Administration)
2. Accountant
3. Science Lab Assistant
4. Subject teachers in:
5. Hausa and Yoruba languages
6. CRS
7. French
8. Chemistry
9. Biology
10. English
11. Mathematics
HANDWRITTEN APPLICATIONS should be addressed to:
The Administrator,
Rex Christus College,
Kubwa,
Abuja.
Applicants are to submit together with their application letter, an up-to-date CV and photocopies of all relevant credentials *on or before Monday, 19th July, 2021*
NOTE: Applicants for ALL positions MUST BE computer literate.
-College Administrator
_Announcer_
4. We are recruiting to fill the position below
Job Title: Senior Sales Managers
Location: Lagos, Abuja, Asaba and Porthacourt
Job Description
Achieve growth and hit sales targets by successfully managing the sales teaml
Design and implement a strategic sales and marketing plan that expands company’s customer base and ensure its strong presencel
Manage performance of sales team ensuring they meet operational objectivesl
Build and promote strong, long-lasting customer relationships by partnering with them and understanding their needsl
Present sales, revenue and expenses reports and realistic forecasts weekly to designated officerl
Identify emerging markets and market shifts while being fully aware of new products and competition statusl
– HND/BSC/BA in Business Administration/ Marketing and related fields
– Must possess minimum of 7- 10 years experience in a similar position, preferably working in a construction , chemical and building materials company
– Should be between 35years- 40years of age.
Qualified and interested candidates should send their Cv’s with job title and location as the subject of the mail to omolola.ademoyeje@axionglobalgroup.com on or before 23rd of July 2021.
5. Business Analyst – Software Company
CloudFift Inc
Nigeria
Who We Are and What We Are looking for:
We are the frontend and backend office of other startup companies. We are helping build software as a service, standalone softwares, web and mobile applications. Our HQ is based in Washington, D.C, United States. We are here to recruit top talent that can grow with us; we know and understand the startup growing pains and are looking for talent that is not just interested in a paycheck, but passionate about the products/projects they work on.
Responsibilities:
– Evaluating business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, and developing and implementing solutions.
– Leading ongoing reviews of business processes and developing optimization strategies.
– Performing requirements analysis
– Gathering critical information from meetings with various stakeholders and producing useful reports.
– Allocating resources and maintaining cost efficiency.
– Ensuring solutions meet business needs and requirements.
– Updating, implementing and maintaining procedures.
– Prioritizing initiatives based on business needs and requirements.
– Exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking skills.
– Excellent documentation skills.
– People skills, with the ability to engage diplomatically with stakeholders and communicate changes that may not be aligned with the original expectations
– Knowledge of proper requirements specification and development, such as process/functional requirements
– Working knowledge of Agile and Waterfall Methodologies
Job Types: Full-time, Permanent
Pay: ₦150,000.00 – ₦270,000.00 per month
Experience:
Business Analysis in a software company or related: 3 years (Preferred)
