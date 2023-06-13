Path The News Chronicle » Celebs » Nedu Wazobia lost an endorsement deal

Nedu Wazobia lost an endorsement deal

June 13, 2023
Nedu Wazobia lost endorsement

Nedu Wazobia lost endorsement

Nedu Wazobia, a well-known OAP, describes how he lost an endorsement arrangement as a result of the untrue rumor that he despises women.

In a recent episode of their Honest Bunch podcast, Nedu Wazobia, real name Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, disclosed that he had lost a brand agreement three weeks prior.

He claimed that he had lost it because it was being spread that he detested women.

The brand, which he identified as a beverage company, informed him that he would no longer be offered the deal because his reputation as a misogynist would negatively impact their brand and turn off female customers.

He continued by claiming that, contrary to popular belief, he does not despise women. Nedu observed that despite the fact that his comedy skits’ protagonist loves women, people still criticize him as a woman hater.

 

WHO IS NEDU:

Nedu Wazobia is a Nigerian on-air personality, broadcast journalist, TV presenter, actor, comedian, and content producer (born Chinedu Ani Emmanuel). He is well renowned for reading the daily news on the much-liked radio station Wazobia FM 94.1 Lagos in pidgin.

Nigeria’s Kaduna is where Nedu was born. At Madonna University in Elele Okija, Anambra state, he pursued a career in accountancy. He is an on-air personality for a radio station during his NYSC in Jigawa. He returned to Abuja to work as a site manager, which he later described as an unfulfilling time. He traveled to Lagos to pursue his childhood passion of being a broadcaster and entertainer after serving as a site manager for two years.

Sister Nkechi, Alhaji Musa, EndTime Landlord, and Officer Jato are regarded as Nedu’s alter egos. On Instagram, he has a following of more than 1.3 million users.

He is currently a co-host on a podcast which has garnered a lot of controversy THE HONEST BUNCH.

