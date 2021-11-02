Nigerian billionaire lawyer, Ned Nwoko and one of his wives, Laila Charani have ended their marriage.

This development was disclosed by the 30-year-old who hails from Morocco.

In an Instagram story on Monday, Laila said she does not expect anyone to be talking about her marriage with Ned because they are not married anymore, she even went ahead to ask all those who followed her on Instagram because of Ned to unfollow her.

She also warned against discussing her marriage and divorce threatening to block anyone with negative comments.