Tuesday, June 01, 2021 About Us Advert Rates Contact Us

NECO Registrar is dead

126 views | Stanley Ugagbe | June 1, 2021

Professor Godswill Obioma, Registrar of the National Examinations Council is dead.

According to Punch, Obioma died on Monday night at his Minna residence in the Niger State capital.

In a letter addressed to the Director Human Resource Management, NECO, Mustapha Abdul, the deceased’s son attributed the death of his father to a “brief illness”.

“Dear Sir, this is to formally inform you that my father, Prof. Godswill Obioma, the Registrar/Chief Executive of NECO passed to eternal glory yesterday, 31/5/2021, after a brief illness.

“We request that you kindly notify the Board, Management and the entire staff of the Council of this development.

“We shall keep you duly informed.”

It would be recalled that the 67-year-old indigene of Abia State was appointed NECO Registrar in May 2020.

 

Leave a Comment

For article and stories
editor@thenews-chronicle.com or call 0905 748 0949
For article and stories
publisher@thenews-chronicle.com or call 0905 748 0940