NECO Registrar is dead

Stanley Ugagbe | June 1, 2021
Professor Godswill Obioma, Registrar of the National Examinations Council is dead.
According to Punch, Obioma died on Monday night at his Minna residence in the Niger State capital.
In a letter addressed to the Director Human Resource Management, NECO, Mustapha Abdul, the deceased’s son attributed the death of his father to a “brief illness”.
“Dear Sir, this is to formally inform you that my father, Prof. Godswill Obioma, the Registrar/Chief Executive of NECO passed to eternal glory yesterday, 31/5/2021, after a brief illness.
“We request that you kindly notify the Board, Management and the entire staff of the Council of this development.
“We shall keep you duly informed.”
It would be recalled that the 67-year-old indigene of Abia State was appointed NECO Registrar in May 2020.
