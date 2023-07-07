NECO e-Verify: Revolutionizing Result Verification for Tertiary Education

The Federal Government of Nigeria has taken a significant step towards enhancing the verification process of admission results in tertiary education institutions. As per the latest directive, all heads of these institutions are now required to integrate the cutting-edge NECO e-Verify platform, exclusively designed for validating the results of candidates who have appeared for the National Examinations Council Senior School Certificate Examination.

During the unveiling ceremony held in Abuja, David Andrew Adejo, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education, shed light on the pivotal role of the NECO e-Verify platform in detecting fraudulent results during the admission process.

Highlighting the importance of result recertification, Adejo emphasized, “Considering that tertiary institutions hold the responsibility of verifying and confirming candidates’ results before granting them admission, it is crucial to introduce an effective mechanism. Hence, it is mandatory for all university Vice Chancellors, polytechnic rectors, college of education provosts, heads of other tertiary institutions, and Innovation Enterprises Institutions to adopt the NECO e-Verify software for scrutinizing the results of candidates seeking admission.”

Professor Ibrahim Wushishi, the Registrar and Chief Executive of NECO, provided insights into the features of the “NECO e-Verify” platform, describing it as an advanced online solution that facilitates instant authentication of academic and essential information of prospective candidates for admission and employment purposes.

The introduction of this platform aims to cater to the increasing demand for reliable result verification services from individuals residing within and outside Nigeria. By leveraging the NECO e-Verify platform, educational institutions and workplaces can ensure swift verification of candidates’ academic records and credentials.

