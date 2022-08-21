Eminent Nigerians and top government functionaries, including Presidential candidates of Labour Party and All Progressives Congress, Mr Peter Obi and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and wife, Dame Edith Okowa were among the dignitaries that attended the burial of the late Princess Margaret Obaigbena.

Mrs Obaigbena, a princess of Owa Kingdom is mother of Prince Nduka Obaigbena, Publisher of THISDAY and Arise Television.

The funeral service was held on Saturday at the St Andrews Anglican Church Owa-Oyibu, the headquarters of Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta State.

Other dignitaries at the ceremony were Dr Kayode Fayemi, Ekiti, Godwin Obaseki, Edo; Chukwuma Soludo, Anambra, Dapo Abiodun, Ogun; Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos and Atiku Bagudu, Kebbi State.

Also in attendance were Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor; Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele; Business moguls, Aliko Dangote; Jim Ovia; Tony Elumelu and ex-Ogun state Governor, Chief Olusegun Osoba, Donald Duke, Adams Oshiomhole, among others.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, while speaking at the service eulogized the deceased for her invaluable service and significant contributions towards advancing the cause of humanity.

Okowa who is Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, hailed the late Princess Obaigbena for her love and compassion for humanity, saying she had left an indelible imprint on the society.

He described the matriarch of the Obaigbena family as a woman who spent her life time serving God and humanity.

“Mama was a mother to all and I am truly part of the family because I do remember our early days in life. She was always there for us.

“I know that we feel pains particularly members of the family but let us be comforted as she made her mark in life and she was a woman that made a great difference.

“She was someone who spent her life time serving God and humanity and was one of those mothers who inspired me in life.

“As a nurse, I do know that she made a lot of impact in the government of Chief James Ibori and Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan where she served as Special Adviser on Health Matters.

“She was worthy of it and won a lot of accolades when she was in service and she impacted on everybody who went through her tutelage and every one who came across her.

“She made her mark and I wish it was so in our society today because this nation would have been so closely knit together.

“If all of us can have a heart like our departed mother, am sure Nigeria will be a better place because no one will have any reason to be on the streets and take to hooliganism.

“She was a mother to the poor, eyes to the blind and leg to the lame and she did so much to impact humanity,” Okowa stated.

He urged the family members to weep not but rejoice in the fact their their mother lived a life of great impact and left indelible legacies.

In his sermon, Bishop of Ika Diocese, Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev’d Godfrey Ekpenisi, said Dame Margaret Obaigbena lived a life of humility and commitment to the service of God.

Bishop Ekpenisi disclosed that the deceased octogenarian lived an impactful life, adding that Nigerians should love one another by being charitable towards the promotion of humanity.

According to him, Nigerians should wholeheartedly embrace God in their daily lives by shunning anything capable of severing their relationship with God.