Former Senate Leader and ex-Chairman Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Distinguished Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, SAN, has joined other eminent Nigerians to commiserate with the erstwhile Senate President, Distinguished Senator David Mark, over the demise of his first son, Tunde Mark.

In a condolence message, the ex-NDDC Chairman said notwithstanding the pain that goes with losing a child, the former Senate President should be consoled by his faith in God as it pleases Him to take Tunde’s life at this time.

Ndoma-Egba who was the Senate Leader when David Mark was the Senate President in the 7th NASS, further stated that the late Tunde was a likeable and promising gentleman with great intelligence and brilliance.

He said: “I received with great shock and sadness the news of the death of Tunde Mark, the first son of former Senate President, Senator David Mark.

“No doubt, the death of a child, especially a first son, is every parent’s nightmare. However, I urge him (David Mark) to be consoled by his faith in God. It is His will.

“Tunde is an amiable and very intelligent young man with lot of promise. But it has pleased God to pick him in his prime. We cannot question Him as He is All-Knowing.”

While praying for the peaceful repose of Tunde, Ndoma-Egba asked God to grant David Mark and his entire family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Tunde reportedly died on Friday at a hospital in the United Kingdom while undergoing treatment for an ailment.

Born in Otukpo, Benue State on October 13, 1971, he attended Yaba Military School where he obtained his first school leaving certificate.

He had his secondary education at Bradfield College in the United Kingdom and obtained his first degree from King’s College London, a top public research university in the United Kingdom.