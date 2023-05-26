NDLEA, Partners Anambra NYCN, Other Stakeholders on Advocacy Against Drug Abuse

As part of efforts to stem the tide of drug abuse especially among young people, the Anambra State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA on Friday took its advocacy efforts to youths of Anambra State as well as other relevant stakeholders.

The advocacy event held in Awka, was tagged a one-day Stakeholders strategic advocacy/ Seminar on drug abuse: methamphetamine an was put together by the NDLEA in partnership with Advocates for Global Peace Forum International.

It brought together as its participants, epresentatives of youth groups from the 21 Local Government Areas of the State under the aegis of National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, as well as other relevant government and private support agencies and bodies.

Speaking at the event, the State NDLEA Commander, Mr Daniel Onyeisi explained that the event is in line with the mandate given to him upon assumption of office to clean up state of illicit drugs and reduce cases of drug abuse.

According to him, to achieve the mandate, he had crafted a plan to get down to the grassroots and ensure that from there, the clean-up activity can begin.

“Today, we decided to bring the youths who are most susceptible to drug abuse, from the local areas. At this event, we have representatives of youth groups deliberating with us on how we can get down to the communities, the villages, the wards, the schools and make sure this message is loud and effective-for youths to shun drug abuse.