NDLEA investigating child’s death and shooting in Asaba

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it is investigating a shooting incident which involved it’s officers during the raid of a drug joint at Okpanam area of Asaba, Delta state, which resulted in the death of a child.

It was gathered, the child was hit by a stray bullet and succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment in a hospital.

The agency issued a statement through its Spokesman, Femi Babafemi on Saturday, said the Chairman/Chief Executive, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) after receiving initial briefings from the agency’s Delta State Command, set up a panel of top officials from the national headquarters in Abuja to immediately proceed to Asaba for an on-the-spot investigation of the incident.

A team of NDLEA operatives carried out an intelligence-based raid of the joint of a notorious drug dealer located at Okpanam area of Asaba at about 1600 hours on Thursday 13th July.

“In the process of the operation, a Toyota Camry 2008 model, light blue colour at the scene suddenly zoomed off and knocked down one of our officers who is currently in critical condition, undergoing treatment in a hospital.

“In a bid to demobilize the car and prevent it from escaping, another officer fired a shot aimed at the tyre of the car, which eventually escaped.

“While the injured officer was rushed for treatment, the officers got reports of a stray bullet hitting a young person and immediately located the father of the victim, followed him to the hospital and supported in facilitating his treatment but the person unfortunately died in the process.

“We’re in touch with the family to provide necessary assistance while we conclude our investigation of the incident. We would like to assure the family and members of the public that we’ll get to the root of the case and take necessary action(s).”