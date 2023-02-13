In an attempt to export 283 parcels of skunk weighing 14.90 kilograms and 204 grams of methamphetamine hidden in four 25-liter kegs of palm oil for export to Dubai through the Nigerian Aviat, agents of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have paraded the General Overseer of Seraphic and Sabbath Assembly, Lagos, the High Priest Nnodu Azuka Kenrick, a student of Emmanuel College of Theology.

Following the arrest of Obasi and Udoka on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at the Lagos airport, Nnodu was taken into custody on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at his Seraphic and Sabbath Assembly church located at 1, Sabbath Close in the Ijesha neighborhood of Lagos.

According to Femi Babafemi, director of media and advocacy at the NDLEA, Obasi accused the preacher and his kidnapped son Chisom Obi.

The monk and his son, according to Obasi, forced her to accept the position. She also claimed that Kenrich constantly referred to illegal narcotics in their phone calls and text messages as “Ice” and “Bible,” which are street names for methamphetamine and cannabis.

According to the NDLEA spokesperson, Obasi was introduced to the theology student to help her as she was new to the industry.

Udoka claimed he had to do the job because he needed the money for his schooling and was paid N2 million for the opportunity.

Nnamani Monday Innocent, a Dubai-returnee who had attempted to send a shipment of skunk and tramadol 225mg to the UAE, was arrested at the Trade Fair complex in Lagos’ Ojo neighborhood on February 7, 2023. He had gone there with his friend Nwanana Emmanuel Ikechukwu to take the shipment to a freight company so that it could be processed for export.

In a same vein, Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (SAHCO) personnel working with the NDLEA that day intercepted a cargo headed for London.

Food items were included in the shipment, which was shipped in a carton with four walls meant to conceal 1.10 kilograms of methamphetamine. The freight agent, Agholor Emmanuel, who presented the shipment for export was detained.

On February 7, 2023, the agency stopped a vehicle carrying 1,340 kilograms of cannabis sativa on its way from Ogbese, Ondo State, to Okurikang Okoyong in the Odukpani Council of Cross River State. The LNG truck and 13 motorcycles that the cartel hired to transport the shipment deep into the forest were found to be carrying 130 bags of cannabis totaling 1.430 tons.

Four members of a group that used dispatch motorcycles to distribute illegal substances in the Lekki neighbourhood of Lagos were arrested on Sunday, February 5, 2023.

Tijani Oladapo Hakeem, Eric Maku, Ahmed Jubril Olamide, and Adobi Fortune Chris are among the suspects. 1.88kg of Loud and various paraphernalia were found on them at the time of their arrest.

On February 7, 2023, men from the Civil Defense Corps raided a house in the Patey neighborhood of Lagos Island and found 79.1kg of skunk. However, they also found 2,370.06kg of cannabis and two boats, which they turned over to the Agency’s Lagos headquarters.

Ado Shuaibu, Yahaya Shuaibu, Mamman Sani, and Umar Musa Yakubu were the four suspects in Kano who were detained in connection with the discovery of 229 blocks of skunk weighing 131.1kg.

While Ado, Yahaya, and Mamman were apprehended on February 11, 2023 at Garin Balarabe, Maigatari, Jigawa State, Umar was apprehended on February 7, 2023 in Tumfafi village, Kano. Aisha Muhammad, a different suspect, was detained in Kano’s Koki neighbourhood with 17 kg of marijuana.

