Families of those killed in an accident involving a train and staff bus owned by the Lagos State Government have been told by the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) that, if they were insured, they would get enough compensation from their underwriters.

This was stated over the weekend by Rotimi Edu, the Council’s president. He expressed certainty that any dependents of the victims or the injured who were covered by insurance wouldn’t be abandoned.

Edu cited the tragic deaths of some of the victims as well as the injuries suffered by others, most of whom were government employees working for the Lagos State Government.

He called for improved management and supervision of the railway authority’s level crossing to prevent such catastrophes, particularly in busy or high-density regions. He also praised the state’s governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for ordering a three-day mourning period.

Kunle Odewunmi, the national president of the Association of Registered Insurance Agents of Nigeria (ARIAN), also sent his sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and best wishes for the victims’ quick recovery.

He praised both the governor’s visit to the hospital and the prompt action of the Lagos State Emergency Management Authorities, or LASEMA. Road users and drivers were urged by Kunle to exercise caution as they went about their regular duties.