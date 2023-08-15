NCC lists 2,155 approved phone brands, models

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has given its approval for the sale of 2,155 phone models in Nigeria as of July 2023. These diverse phones, from various brands, have met the strict standards set by the regulator. Since April of the same year, the number of NCC-approved phones has increased from 2,112 to 2,155, including 43 new models in the past three months.

Chinese mobile manufacturers, particularly brands under the Transsion Group like Tecno, Infinix, and iTel, have a significant presence in the approved devices market, accounting for 545 phone models, or 25% of the total approved phones.

Prof. Umar Danbatta, the Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, cautioned against purchasing phones lacking certification from the regulator due to concerns about counterfeit and substandard handsets flooding the market. He emphasized the need for consumer education and collaboration with government agencies to address this issue.

Nigeria’s mobile market is strong, with over 219 million active subscriptions as of June 2023, attracting manufacturers from around the world. Despite regulatory efforts, unapproved phone brands continue to be sold across the country, driven by lower prices, but often posing risks to consumers due to their substandard or counterfeit nature.