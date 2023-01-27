The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has given both new and old licensees the responsibility of fulfilling their mandates by providing the highest quality service to telecom customers.

This was announced by Prof. Umar Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), yesterday in Lagos when Mafab Communications officially presented its logo and declared its preparedness to fulfill the mandate for the Fifth-Generation (5G) network.

Danbatta reminded Mafab and other licensees that 5G is anticipated to play a significant role in Nigeria’s effort to enthrone the digital economy, security, and development, hence the need for the best service. Danbatta was represented by the Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management, NCC, Barr. Adeleke Adewolu.

The NCC EVC stated that the commission strives to provide reliable, cost-effective telecoms service and called this time of 5G in Nigeria’s development an important milestone.

Danbatta emphasized that consumer pleasure will be crucial for the technology to be accepted, and that operators must try to please Nigerians and grow appropriately.

Mcom assisted Mafab in performing the unveiling. Dr. Mushabu Bashir, the company’s chairman, claimed that the launch of Mcom 5G is the beginning of enormous chances for the nation to realize limitless possibilities with a view to allowing connection for a digital future.

According to Bashir, Mcom, the second operator to roll out 5G in Nigeria, anticipates better coverage for Nigerians and faster broadband services.

He asserted that the company will play a significant part in advancing new technologies, moving Nigeria beyond simply being a consumer of technology and toward becoming a nation actively engaged in the development and application of new technologies. He added that this will also allow Nigeria to assume its place as a global technology hub in Africa and the wider world.

“You may have heard it before, but it bears re-telling that the 5G network will usher into this country, a wide array of business opportunities, wherein various business outfits will expand their frontiers with operational ease and speed, especially in the fields of education, medical sciences, engineering, security, businesses like the banking sector, SMEs, smart cities, transportation, entertainment etc., and allow Nigerians meet the long-term goal of ensuring that everybody is connected,” he stressed.

The Chairman emphasized that after the initial rollout in six locations, Mcom wants to roll out other sites and cities around the nation. He argued that Mcom’s objectives are both practical and highly ambitious.

He asserts that it is an open knowledge that the nations who can offer their citizens the most modern network infrastructure—what the 5G technology represents—will also be the ones that prosper in the years to come. He claimed that in addition to providing socioeconomic benefits to her inhabitants, they will be the ones to maintain competitiveness and lead in innovation.

According to Bashir, 5G technology is more than simply a mobile network; it also symbolizes a new culture and an age of connectedness in which billions of devices will share data and bring intelligence to daily life, among other things.

The Corporate Communications Manager, Adebayo Onigbanjo, stated that the company would use the national roaming strategy to ensure voice services across cities for the voice service, where the 0801 would play a major role. The Guardian had learned that Mafab would connect about 100 sites by February.

Onigbanjo said that the technology Mafab has made it acceptable for the firm to be ready to deliver the best to Nigerians, who he claimed had voice service from day one.

He claims that Nigeria still need a lot of data and data services, he said, “we have not even scratched the surface. All of us probably have multiple dongles and still don’t enjoy the services we are getting. But we want to change some things! Customers are in for the best on Mafab network.”

Regarding service deployment, the Mafab Chief stated that the company has engaged with a number of vital and important stakeholders in the sector, including infrastructure providers, vendors, and service providers, among others, to guarantee that services are provided as and when required.

According to Onigbanjo, the company is launching services across all six of the nation’s geopolitical zones and will soon announce the date of activations on the network.

Hakeem Fahm, the state’s commissioner for science and technology, spoke on behalf of the governor of Lagos State, Babajide SanwoOlu, who praised Mafab for the 5G launch.

According to SanwoOlu, the potential of what the nation can do with the 5G network, “fills me with high hopes for the future of the different sectors of our economy, most especially the security sector.”