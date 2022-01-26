The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has granted Anambra state government the approval to operate Boeing 737-700 aircraft or its equivalent at Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport, Umueri.

The good news was conveyed to the governor of Anambra state, Chief Willie Obiano in a letter from the agency dated 24th January, 2022.

According to the letter signed by the NCAA Director General, Captain Musa Nuhu, the approval was based on a satisfactory inspection carried out by aerodrome safety inspectors at the airport on the 21st of January, 2022 to ascertain the preparedness of the airport for the upgrade in fire cover from Cat 5 to Cat 6.

The letter urged the state government to ensure strict adherence to safety, security and COVID-19 requirements at the airport at all times.

The letter read; “I wish to refer to the inspection of Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) at Anambra International Cargo Airport conducted by Aerodrome Safety Inspectors on 21st January, 2022, to ascertain the preparedness of the Airport for the upgrade in fire cover from Category 5 to 6.

“This is to inform His Excellency that the on-site assessment of the existing facilities and personnel at the fire station revealed that the level of protection is appropriate to and commensurate with aerodrome rescue and fire-fighting category 6 operation.

“In view of the above, the Authority hereby grants approval for the upgrade of Anambra International Cargo Airport to aerodrome rescue and fire-fighting (ARFF) category 6, to operate Boeing 737-700 or its equivalent.

“Furthermore, Anambra State Government is by this approval, requested to ensure compliance with the requirements for operating Category 6 as stipulated in Nig. CARs Part 12.6.15.1 – 12.6.16.11 and Aerodrome Standards manual 13.2.1 to 13.2.2.46.”