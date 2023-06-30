NBBF Appoints Rena Wakama As Women Head Coach 

The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) have Employed Coach Rena Wakama as Head Coach for the Nigeria Women’s basketball team. The former player of the Women’s team leaves her current position as an Assistant Coach at Stony Brooks University.

According to the NBBF, Wakama was a 4-year letterman at the University of Western Carolina and played professional basketball in the United Kingdom, in addition to playing for the Senior Nigerian National Team.

Wakama received a bachelor’s degree in therapeutic recreation from Western Carolina in 2014 and an MBA from Manhattan in 2019.

She is an indigene of Rivers State of Nigeria.

