NBA Files Misconduct Case Against Controversial Lawyer For Posting Nudes Online

The Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, has dragged online nude model and Lawyer, Ifunanya Excel Grant Esq to the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee for posting nude images of herself on social media.

Miss Grant, a young Lawyer that was called to Bar in 2021 became a viral internet sensation for posting nude images of herself smoking marijuana.

A notice by the NBA National Publicity Secretary revealed that the NBA has filed misconduct charges against Miss Grant and former INEC REC in Adamawa State, Mr Hudu Yunusa-Ari before the LPDC.

The press release stated thus; Distinguished Colleagues,

In the wake of recent events that border on allegations of professional misconduct against some members of the legal profession, we find it pertinent to bring you up to speed with some steps that have been taken by the leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

The NBA has resolved to investigate the allegations of sexual assault against the suspended Dean of the Faculty of Law, University of Calabar, Prof. Cyril Ndifon.

This decision was reached by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the NBA at her recent monthly meeting presided over by the NBA President, Mr Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau, OON SAN and which had all National Officers of the association in attendance.

The NBA NEC subsequently empanelled an ad-hoc committee comprising the 1st Vice President of the NBA, Mrs Linda Rose Bala, the Assistant General Secretary of the NBA, Mr Daniel Kip, Chairperson of NBA Women’s Forum and the Chairman of the NBA Calabar Branch, to investigate the allegations against the University Don.

You may also be aware of the recent media report of the attempted bribe of Justice Flora Azinge of the National Assembly and State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Kano. The NBA has, by a latter dated 16th August 2023, formally requested his lordship to avail the NBA of further details in this regard to enable investigation into this allegation.

In a similar vein, the National Officers also deliberated at their earlier monthly meeting over the unbecoming conduct of some members of the legal profession. Following the resolutions of the National Officers, the NBA has filed petitions at the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) against Mr Hudu Yunusa-Ari, the suspended Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Ifunanya Excel Grant, a young lawyer of Aba Branch wildly known as “the baddest lawyer” on social media.