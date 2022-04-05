Naval Chief Assures Skeptical Businesses, Investors of Security

Despite Nigeria’s worsening security situation, the Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command (ENC), Rear Admiral Ibrahim Dewu, is busy assuring skeptical business owners and investors of the command’s readiness to address security challenges in its area of operation.

Allaying the fears of business owners and investors in the area, Dewu stated that the command would create an enabling environment for business to thrive within the maritime domain.

Dewu gave the assurance during his maiden familiarisation visits to NNS Jubilee in Ikot Abasi Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom.

He said that the Nigerian Navy would restore security in order to provide an enabling environment for business to thrive within Eastern Naval Command.

“I am assuring the community and legitimate business owners operating within ENC that with their support and support of other stakeholders.

“We are going to provide an enabling environment for business to thrive within ENC,” Dewu stated.

Dewu explained that on his assumption of work, he finds it necessary to go round all the units and ships under his command in the ENC.

“I have gone round to carry out on the spot assessment of all the operations that are ongoing within the ENC, of course there are challenges from my men which will surely be addressed.

“I have met with other stakeholders, security agencies operating in the ENC in the area of synergy and cooperation for joint operations to provide needed security within the maritime domain of ENC,” Dewu explained.

The FOC promised his men and personnel to address their challenges by giving them the needed support to carry out all their operations.

He warned illegal oil bunkering and oil theft operating within Eastern Naval Command to desist and mend their ways else full wrath of the law would soon catch up with them.

Earlier, Commodore Semiu Olubode- Fazaz, the Commander, NNS Jubilee in Ikot Abasi said that familiarisation tour to NSS Jubilee was one of the missions of the Eastern Naval Command.

“It is important we have you in our midst to visit us and to rub minds and give us more confidence and support to continue to do what we know how to do best and also support you in your vision,” Olubode-Fazaz said.

He expressed readiness of the NNS Jubilee to support the vision of the Chief of Naval Staff.

The FOC during the visit inspected Helms Jetty, ALSCON Jetty, Utaiwa Jetty, Sick Bays among others places.