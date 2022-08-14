I hear the stillness of streams,

what can be purer and pinker

than the sincere sight and splash

of our mother nature, the wildlife?

what can be lovelier than its love?

My heart and hands are happy

and healed by graceful gardens

that restore, reign and rave

in my soul, on the horizon,

in the landscape of wonder!

Nature has a way of nurturing

my spirits and planting, pruning

greens of calm in my dizzy, dozy eyes;

I’m fond of fun outings and sightings,

my soul strolls into spaces of the wildlife.

It does so to energize and conscientize,

to preach of the preciousness of flora, fauna;

to poetize about how poems can conceal, conjoin

with the purity and personification of the high sky,

to let its pureness pour out of peace, poetry and people.

I hear the self-defeating, deafening dins of humans,

as if it’s not bad to burn fossil fuels, to go on sprees

of bush burning, illegal gold panning, sand winning, logging;

mother nature’s health is affected adversely by water pollution,

mother nature’s happiness is taken away by acts of deforestation,

there is an odor of toxicity, a sight of impiety, a feel of death, decay.