Natural Resources: A Nigerian Youth

According to the United Nations says a youth is a person between the ages 15 and 25. According to the African Youth Charter, youth are persons between the ages 15 – 35. Youth in Nigeria includes all members of the nation aged 18 – 35.

There are numerous talks about the natural resources of Nations in Nigeria with very less regard to the nature of a youth. A required attention should be paid to the development of a Nigerian youth because the most priceless resources are human.

On a global scale, youth have the creativity and the capacity to make changes happen. Nigeria is not going forward. We have not been fair to all our options. The majority of youth in Nigeria are persistent but the problem is representation. Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, a former President of Nigeria, holds that identifying and addressing issues that would intensify the lives of the youth would improve overall national development. Youth are Nigeria’s only hope for a better nation. Averagely, youth are energetic, vibrant and ambitious.

Natural resources are resources that exist without any relevant exploit of humankind. The existence of humanity isn’t a result of any human, bestowed with the power to manage other resources, it is inherent to say that humans are the stanchion of other natural resources.

Unfortunately, youth interests, representation and roles have been subverted and highly disregarded, resulting to underdevelopment, poverty and isolation in youth. Youth general welfare in Nigeria hasn’t been properly addressed.

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sport Development, is accountable for youth matters with the subject “Youth Empowerment”. The National Youth Policy under this ministry aims to; Promote the enjoyment of fundamental human rights and protect the health, social, economic and political well being of all young men and women in order to enhance their participation in the overall development process and improve their quality of life.

This policy is meant to attend to vital issues faced by youth in Nigeria. But the Youth in the country remain undermined, faced with no hope or future.

Concerned Nigerians have expressed disappointment with the way youth are being attended to.

The Nigerian youth have steady shown their capacity and determination globally. They have variants of accomplishments abroad. In societies with a framework for youth development and encouragement, Nigerian youth have continued to excel. It is important to note that the world is currently going through immense technological advancement and the youth are a major force in this atmosphere. The drive in every modern society is the workforce (Human capital). And if satisfactorily invested in, will strengthen national development.

Identification and Investment is key.

The youth in Nigeria should be identified with utilization skills; The current Nigerian society can formulate policies that encourages skills over qualifications. More relevance should be attached to inventions and creativity. Only human beings can invent tools and ideas that will unify with the natural resources in existence.

A framework for the support of youths should be put in place. With the innovative ideas conceived, government should see that it is actualized. Amongst youth are Computer geniuses, Sport specialists, Entertainment organizers, there are other numerous skills.

Young is Strong.

The average youth is ‘vibrant’ and ‘energetic’. The strength of Nigerian youth should not be taken for granted. Energy and Vibrancy should be employed positively. If the energy of these youth is directed towards negativity, Nigeria should only brace for more impact. The country’s situation would go worse. Youth are very capable if only given the opportunity and appreciated. Indeed Folarin Falana ( Falz) was candid in his opinion that the Nigerian state is holding her youth back. Obviously, Nigeria is a potential greatness.

The Nigerian atmosphere should turn towards this generation of technology enthusiast.

When youth are neglected, social vices surface; Drug Abuse, Cybercrime, Unwanted Pregnancy and others.

Positive utilization is essential. All a youth in Nigeria needs is opportunity,

Contact: neduum@aol.com