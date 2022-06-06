Native Doctors On The Run As Security Operatives Raid 9 UGM Camps In Anambra

Nine camps where ‘Unknown gunmen’ operate from in communities in Anambra South Senatorial Districts have reportedly been raided by a joint team of security agencies.

It was gathered that nine shrines used by the hoodlums for oath-taking were also raided by the joint task force on security in the state.

Recall that Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo had declared curfew in 7 communities in the Senatorial District, where the hoodlums have made life miserable for inhabitants, killing, kidnapping and raping.

The massive deployment that followed the declaration of the curfew, saw the busting of the criminal gang camps.

Among the areas raided by the task force included Aguluezechukwu in Aguata Local Government Area, Ebenato community in Nnewi South LGA, Ezinifite community also in Nnewi South LGA, and Ichi, in Ekwusigo LGA.

Other areas include part of Osumoghu, Lilu and some parts of Ukpor in Nnewi South and Ihiala LGAs.

According to a police source, natives who acted as informants to the hoodlums were also arrested and kept in detention and they are helping the security agents with useful information.

The source said most native doctors had fled from their homes because some of their colleagues who were arrested had been providing names of those involved in killings and kidnappings in the state.

TNC correspondent in Anambra gathered from natives that some of the native doctors in Amesi and Akpo communities in Aguata LGA were among those who fled their shrines.

They were said to have been providing powerful charms for the hoodlums against bullets.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that two gunman were on Sunday shot dead by security operatives after a kidnap attempt by their criminal gang was foiled at Oko in Orumba North Council Area of the State.

When contacted, the Anambra Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said it was too early to begin to count the successes in the war against terror in the state.