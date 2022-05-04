Native doctor dies while waiting for human parts for rituals

In Illorin, Kwara state, a native doctor has reportedly been confirmed dead while waiting for the delivery of a human head and wrists of a woman for rituals.

This was discovered after the police arrested two suspects identified as Wasiu Omonose and Akanbi Ibrahim, age 35 and 32. The police nabbed the suspects with body parts at Oke Oyi-Jebba road on motorcycle.

According to Daily Trust, a policie revealed to them that the police operatives investigating the case discovered that the native doctor died after visiting his residence in Illorin.

He said:

‘’The herbalist was dead by the time operatives got to his house with the suspects for further investigation.’’

‘’During investigation, one of the suspects earlier told the officers that by the time he went to pick up the head and hands, he called the herbalist but the phone was picked by one of his family members who broke the news of his death.

‘’it was while they were going in a tricycle which the operators was unaware of the contents in their bag that they were caught’’.

