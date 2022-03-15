National Unity; Between Centripetal and Centrifugal Forces

Going by Newtonian mechanics, centripetal force is the inward force required to keep an object moving with a constant speed in a circular part. it is a force that makes a body follow a curved path and a direction that is always orthogonal to the motion of the body and towards the fixed point of the instantaneous center of curvature of the path. Centrifugal force on its part is a direct opposite. It is an inertial force that appears to act on all objects when viewed in a rotating frame of reference and directs its way from an axis which is parallel to the axis of rotation and passing through the coordinate system’s origin.

Comparatively in a nutshell, while centripetal force promotes unity and keeps things together, centrifugal force puts things apart in ways that lead to disintegrations.

Similarly, at independence in 1960, the British colonial overlords envisioned a nation that would dwell on centripetal factors/considerations. They probably intended the protectorates to operate in a symmetrical manner with no part of the amalgam claiming superiority over the other. This arrangement conferred on the fledgling country, the form of the Biblical trinity. Nigeria became a federation, resting firmly on a tripod of three federating regions-Northern, Eastern and Western Regions. Each of the regions was economically and politically viable to steer its own ship.

Despite efforts by the colonial imperialists, centrifugal forces found its way into the nation’s leadership mantle.

There are those who might wish to ask; what are these centrifugal forces/factors and actors? When did they begin to take place and how come were they not arrested?

Providing answers to the above questions, the first that comes to mind is mutual suspicion among the tribal/ethnic groups in Nigeria. In fact, regional loyalty surpassed nationalistic fervor with each of the three regions at a juncture threatening secession.

It was so bad that at a time, the late Premier of the Western Region once described Nigeria as “mere geographical expression” and later threatened “we (Western Region) shall proclaim self-government and proceed to assert it”, a euphemism for secession.

In the same vein, the Northern Region under the Premiership of the late Ahmadu Bello never hid its desire for separate identity. Just before independence, the region threatened to pull out of Nigeria if it was not allocated more parliamentary seats than the south. The departing British colonial masters, desirous of one big entity, quickly succumbed to the threat. In fact, the north at that time did pretend it never wanted to have anything to do with Nigeria. For example, the motto of the ruling party in that region at that time was “One North, One People, One Destiny.” And the name of the party itself “Northern People’s Congress, NPC,” was suggestive of separatist fervor, distinct identity.

Since then, not even the creation of 19 states out of the former Northern region has shaken this belief that the north is one entity where tribe and tongue may differ but they are united in fighting a common course to protect the interest of all from northern Nigeria. The north is united in fighting for the political, economic, socio-cultural and religious interests of its people within the large enclave called Nigeria. The people have common economic and financial institutions that promote the development of their region. This unique position of the north is very different from that of its southern counterpart which was never administered by one administrator right from the colonial days. The position of the north on issues is very different from those of its southern counterparts.

Today, as the political leaders continue to fracture our nation’s geography into polarised ethnosyncrasies and idiosyncrasies, so is the wave of secessionist sentiments sweeping across the country with restive youths in the north and south east as the main gladiators. Some groups in the southwest and south-south have also joined the fray to demand the marriage of 1914 be ended as the basis for its continued existence has severely been weakened. However, the very vociferous agitation for Biafra’s restoration by Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, led by youthful Nnamdi Kanu has been the loudest of the separatist movements.

Indeed, Nigeria’s current posturing is more of man-made than natural, more of leadership gaps than lack of resources. This challenge is further compounded by a misguided view of amalgamation by some segments of Nigerians as more of a historicized occurrence without any barefaced or hidden advantage to the nation; a mindset that further promoted deliberate demonstration of impunity, as well as superiority by one group or region against the other.

But in dramatizing this superiority, the point the people did forget is that never should one be so foolish to believe that you are stirring admiration by flaunting the qualities that raised you above others. By making them aware of their inferior positions, you are only stirring unhappy admiration or envy that will gnaw at them until they undermine you in ways that you may not foresee’. It is only the fools that dare the god of envy by flaunting his victory’.

The sad news, however, is that this avoidable situation was allowed to complete its gestation and finally gave birth to what is now known and addressed in our political domain as ‘call for restructuring’ or agitation for resources control.

At a more significant level, another centrifugal force destroying the nation is the leadership performance deficit.

Regardless of what others may say, it has plundered the socio-economic affairs of the nation to a sorry state; an occurrence that stems from an unknown leadership style described by analysts as neither ‘system nor method based’; without anything exemplary or impressive. While this appalling situation daily unfolds on our political space, the global leadership stage is littered with telling evidence about leaders that have demonstrated leadership sagacity and professional ingenuity that our leaders have refused to replicate their resourcefulness on our shores.

Having discovered the challenge threatening the continued existence of our country, it becomes imperative to say that whatever might be the failure, we must as a nation begin to return to where we came from and what we were known for. But whatever measure the nation may want to use in tackling this challenge can only succeed if it probably puts in place steps that will guarantee leadership restructuring.

Catalyzing the process of building the Nigeria of our dreams that is laced with good leadership will among other demands require a sincere and selfless leadership, a politically and economically restructured polity brought by the national consciousness that can unleash the social, economic and political transformation of the country while rejecting the present socio-economic system that has bred corruption, inefficiency, primitive capital accumulation that socially excluded the vast majority of our people.

Above all, to completely put things right, the Federal Government must recognize, and position Nigeria to be a society of equal citizens where opportunities are equal and personal contribution is recognized and rewarded on merit regardless of language, culture, religion or political affiliations.

Finally, the only hope Nigeria and Nigerians have is to use the 2023 general election to stop politicians that cannot draw a distinction between politics and leadership. And in its place enthrone leaders that will align their aspirations with the people and compel leaders to stick to their campaign mandates, preventing them from reneging when elected into power. This will be a very viable step that will bring to a reduction the existence of centrifugal forces of division in the nation’s polity and free up the country from governance crises.

If we are able to achieve this, it will once again, announce the arrival of a brand new great nation where peace and love shall reign supreme as no nation enjoys durable peace without justice and stability, without fairness and equity!

Utomi is the Programme Cordinator (media and public policy), Social and Economic Justice Advocacy (SEJA), Lagos; He could be reached via; jeromeutomi@yahoo.com /08032725374.