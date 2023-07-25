National Diaspora Day: Impacts by Nigerians living abroad

July 25th was named the National Diaspora Day to celebrate Nigerians in the diaspora referring to the citizens who live abroad.

According to the National Identity Management Commission, the number of Nigerian Diaspora with National Identification Numbers has risen by 563.57 percent from 55,181 as of February 2022 to 366,164 as of February 2023. However, there have been various estimates of Nigerians in the diaspora being between 15 and 17 million.

The Cable reports that the largest population of the Nigerian diaspora lives in the U.S (380,785), the UK (190,000), Italy (71,000), Germany (56,000), Canada (51,800), France (30,000), South Africa (30,000), Ireland (17,542), China (10,000) and the Netherlands (9,453). However, there is a lack of appropriate data to estimate exactly how many Nigerians live abroad.

Nigerians move abroad for many reasons like education, job and economic opportunities, green pastures, asylum seeking, and so on. Nonetheless, Nigerians in the diaspora continue to play a vital role in Nigeria’s growth. They are valuable sources of human capital and financial resources that help to promote Nigeria’s interests abroad. As of 2019, Nigeria was leading in sub-Saharan Africa in terms of diaspora remittances with $23 billion.

Some Nigerian diasporas who have made a significant impact include;

1. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Ms. Adichie is a renowned Nigerian-American novelist, nonfiction writer, short story writer, speaker, and feminist born on 15 September 1977 in Enugu State, Nigeria. She is the author of several best-selling novels, including “Purple Hibiscus” “Half of a Yellow Sun” and “Americanah.” Her work has been translated into over 30 languages and has been praised for its insights into African culture and identity.

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has earned many accolades; In 2002, she was shortlisted for the Caine Prize for African Writing for her short story “You in America” story. Her work “That Harmattan Morning” was selected as a joint winner of the 2002 BBC World Service Short Story Awards. In 2003, she won the David T. Wong International Short Story Prize 2002/2003 (PEN Center Award). In 2008, she was awarded a MacArthur Genius Grant. She was also the recipient of the PEN Pinter Prize in 2018. She was recognized as one of the BBC’s 100 Women of 2021.

Beyond her writing, Adichie is an fearless advocate for feminism, which has sparked global conversations on gender equality. Her TEDx talks has served as a source of motivation to both Nigerian and International audience; challenging stereotypes and defending the African society.

Adichie actively supports education in Africa, founding “The Farafina Trust Creative Writing Workshop,” and has inspired young minds to pursue their passions.

Her speeches on education, human rights, refugees, and identity issues transcends worldwide, making her a cultural and powerful icon for positive change.

2. Akinwumi “Akin” Adesina

Akinwumi Adesina is a renowned Nigerian economist, currently serving as the 8th President of the African Development Bank. He is the first Nigerian to hold the position. He was born on 6 February 1960 in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Dr Adesina who was Nigeria’s former ariculture minister, has received numerous awards. On 2017, he was honored with the World Food Prize, also known as the “Nobel Prize for Agriculture”.

On 2020, he was named African of the Year 2019 by one million readers of the African Leadership Magazine. The Academy of Public Health, also announced Dr Adesina as one of the winners of its 2020 Distinguished Fellowship Award for his successful efforts in helping Africa curb the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Under his leadership, the African Development Bank Group achieved the highest capital increase since its establishment in 1964. During his tenure serving as an agricultural minister, he developed and implemented an innovative electronic wallet system, that directly provided farmers with subsidized farm inputs at scale using their mobile phones. Within the first four years of its launch, this electronic wallet system reached 15 million farmers, transforming their lives.

3. Zuriel Elise Oduwole

Zuriel Oduwole is an education advocate and film maker born to a Nigerian father and Mauritius mother. She was born on July 2002 in Los Angeles, California, United States.

She started advocating foe education at just 10 years old, when she created a documentary film called “A Promising Africa.” The film showed the importance of education for girls in Africa and was screened in several countries. In 2014, Zuriel Oduwole was named one of the “Most Powerful 11-Year-Olds in the World” by Business Insider. She has been featured in several magazines and newspapers, including The New York Times, The Guardian, and Forbes.

Oduwole had meetings with 31 presidents and prime ministers on the matters of education and various global socio-development work. She has also appeared in CNBC, Bloomberg TV, BBC and CNN. A recipient of many awards, Zuriel Oduwole is a source of inspiration to many girls in the world.

4. Chiwetel Umeadi Ejiofor

Chiwetel Ejiofor is a Nigerian-British actor born on 10 July 1977, Forest Gate, London, United Kingdom. He was born to Igbo parents.

He is known for his versatile works in Hollywood. He has starred in critically acclaimed films, including “Dirty Pretty Things”, “The Help”, “Americanah”, and “The Martian”. He has also starred in several television series, including “The Leftovers” and “Black Mirror”. and is a recipient of numerous awards for his works, including an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for his notable role in “12 Years a Slave”.

In addition to making a significant impact in the world of film and television. Ejiofor is a passionate advocate for social justice. He is a member of the board of directors of the African Young Leaders Forum and the Enough Project, speaking out about education and eradication of child marriage in Africa.

5. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala GCON is a Nigerian-American economist and International development expert. She was born on 13 June 1954, Ogwashi-Ukwu, Delta State, Nigeria.

She is currently the Director-General of the World Trade Organization, a role which made her the first woman and first African to lead the World Trade Organization.

With a background in economics and development, she has held several high-profile positions, such as Nigeria’s Finance Minister and coordinating minister for the economy. Her leadership at the WTO has been marked by efforts to promote fair and inclusive trade practices, particularly for developing countries. Beyond her governmental roles, she is involved in several international organizations, like the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI) and the African Risk Capacity, working to address pressing global issues such as public health and climate resilience.

Ngozi Okonjo Iweala is a true Nigerian diaspora gem, sitting on boards of: Danone, Standard Chartered Bank, MINDS: Mandela Institute for Development Studies, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security, One Campaign, GAVI: Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization, Rockefeller Foundation, R4D: Results for Development, ARC: African Risk Capacity and Earthshot Prize and so many others.

These are only a few examples as Nigerians diaspora such as Duro Olowu, Zizi Cardow, and Lisa Folawiyo have become internationally renowned for their designs at fashion weeks around the world. Their clothes have been worn by celebrities like Michelle Obama and Rihanna.

In addition, Nigerian chefs like Tunde Wey, Kunle Ajayi, Modupe Oshikoya, and Olushola Medupin have have introduced Nigerian cuisine to the global audience