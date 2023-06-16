Path The News Chronicle » Business » NASD Securities Exchange Has Extended Its Rally Ny 0.42%

NASD Securities Exchange Has Extended Its Rally Ny 0.42%

NASD Securities Exchange

After the share price of Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc closed higher on Thursday, June 15, overshadowing the loss recorded by FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc, the NASD Over-the-Counter (OTC) Securities Exchange extended its rally by 0.42 percent.

While FrieslandCampina Wamco Plc lost N1.38 to conclude at N70.00 per share compared to Wednesday’s closing price of N71.38 per share, CSCS Plc gained N1.39 during the trading session to settle at N15.70 per unit compared to the previous day’s N14.31 per unit.

The NASD Unlisted Securities Index (NSI) increased by 3.08 points to end the day at 741.95 points as opposed to the 738.87 points it had registered at the previous session, increasing the market capitalization of the NASD securities exchange by N4.26 billion to finish at N1.026 trillion, in contrast to the N1.022 trillion recorded at the midweek session.

Despite the increases noted by the exchange, the volume of securities exchanged during the session decreased by 86.4% from the 5.7 million units reached the day before to 770,273 units.

In addition, the market’s value of shares traded yesterday fell by 91.4% to N2.99 million from N34.9 million while the number of transactions made by investors decreased by 11.8% to 30 compared to the 34 transactions made in the previous session.

At the close of business, Industrial and General Insurance (IGI) Plc was in second place with 630.1 units valued at N49.6 million, followed by UBN Property Plc in third with 395.9 million units valued at N336.6 million. Geo-Fluids Plc continued to be the most actively traded stock by volume (year to date), with a turnover of 838.5 million units worth N1.3 billion.

With the sale of 11.1 million units valued at N2.5 billion, VFD Group Plc concluded the trading day as the most traded stock by value (year to date). Geo-Fluids Plc came in second with 838.5 million units valued at N1.3 billion, and FrieslandCampina Wamco Nigeria Plc came in third with 17.9 million units valued at N1.3 billion.

