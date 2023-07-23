Nasarawa State Judicial Service Commission Calls For Expression Of Interest for aspiring judges

The Nasarawa State Judicial Service Commission has called for expression of interest and nomination of qualified Candidates for appointment as Judge of the high Court of Nasarawa State.

In a notice signed by the executive secretary of the Nasarawa State Judicial Service Commission, Yahaya Yakubu Shafa, interested candidates should have at least ten years post call experience as provided for under Section 271(3) of the 1999 Constitution and the Revised National Judicial Council Guidelines for Appointment of Judicial Officers.

Candidates should forward ten copies of the expression of interest; signed curriculum vitae and credentials to the office of the Executive Secretary of the Judicial Service Commission, Permanent Office Complex, which is opposite Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, Shendam Road, Lafia in Nasarawa State from 20th July to 31st July.