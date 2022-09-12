Awka

The Director General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP)), Dr. Fatima Waziri – Azi, has ordered an intensive man hurt and the immediate arrest of a notorious trans-border human trafficking suspect simply known as Nkiru and her accomplices over the disappearance of a 16-year-old girl Amarachi and her son, Munachi from from Iruowele village, Awka-Eititi.

The suspect is believed to be based in Ghana from where she recruits victims from remote villages in Nigeria.

In addition, the Director General has directed an increased surveillance and round the clock monitoring of one of the suspects in the case, Mr. Nwankama Nzube popularly known as Zuma, who was suspected to have facilitated the recruitment of the victim and also transported her to Ghana.

The directive of the Director General followed the reaction of the people of Awka-Etiti in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State over the release of the suspect, Mr. Nwankama Nzube by the Anambra State Command of the Agency few days ago.

Zuma was said to have been released on bail after two weeks at the detention facility to assist the Agency in tracing the whereabouts of the victims and the fleeing trafficker.

It was gathered Zuma, an alleged notorious cultist was nabbed for the kidnap/trafficking of Amarachi and her son, who have been missing since May 8, 2022.

Amarachi’s father, Ogugua and her grandmother, Augustina Okoyeigwe who spoke to the press in deep tears, said Zuma was fingered as the one who tricked Amarachi the young mother and her son away.

According to him, after over two months of searching for them, they are yet to be found.

Chairman of Iruowele village, Awka-Etiti, Patrick Nwokeike and the Public Relations Officer, Malachy Udegbunam narrated that Zuma was tracked by the community vigilante who eventually arrested and handed him over to the police at Nnobi Police Division where he (Zuma) confessed on tape and video recording, that he trafficked Amarachi and her son Munachi to Ghana and that they will be brought back within three days if he is freed from arrest.

The village leaders lamented that Zuma was later handed over to NAPTIP for prosecution and to help recover the missing people but to their greatest surprise, he has been released on bail while there are indications that he has fled the country.

Expressing worries over the release of the suspect, the village leaders said the entire community is in fear presently because the suspect who earlier bragged that he would come back without qualms, may turn back and attack those who fought for his arrest.

They also wondered what might have become the fate of the missing Amarachi and her son Munachi, expressing fears that they might have been killed for ritual purposes since no one had ever heard their voice since their disappearance in May 2022.

But in a statement over the weekend through the Press Officer of NAPTIP, Adekoye Vincent, the NAPTIP DG revealed that a suspected case of organizing of foreign travel which promotes prostitution was transferred to the Agency by the Anambra State Police Command last month with the suspect, Mr. Nwakama Nzube.

“The suspect was apprehended by the Community Vigilance of Etiti, Idemili South Local Government Area of Amanbra State and handed over to the Police on the suspicion that the victim was his girlfriend and he was the last person that was seen with her.

“On interrogation, the suspect admitted that the trafficker approached him at a Shopping Mall in Nnewi and requested for a girl that will work with her in a Bar in Ghana, the development that prompted him to recruit the victim for her.

“The victim was said to have travelled with her 3 months old boy and had since not been seen,” the statement said.

It gave the assurances of the NAPTIP Director General to the Community and other Stakeholders that the Agency will leave no stone unturned in locating and rescuing both the victim and her baby and subsequent prosecution of all members of the trafficking gang.

NAPTIP disclosed that relevant Security apparatus have been activated and necessary Law Enforcement Agencies and other partners have been enlisted in the determination to round up the prime suspect that is presently at large.

“NAPTIP will not hesitate to revoke the bail granted the Nigeria-based suspect should there be any reported case of breach of security or any reprisal action that tend to endanger the lives of the people of the Community.

“We urge the Community to join hands with NAPTIP by providing useful information that aid the investigation and rescue of the victims,” the NAPTIP DG was quoted as saying.