Napoli was without their talisman Victor Osimhen last night when they were destroyed by Serie A current holders AC Milan during their 28th league match of this season. The emphatic humiliation suffered denied Napoli a 19 points lead against Lazio in the Serie A log.

One of the popular names, Victor Osimhen, was not part of the squad that played at home against AC Milan last night at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium.

Napoli has enjoyed a streak of success and victories this season whenever Victor Osimhen starts a league game for them. They have won every game in which the Nigerian striker has started this season and have been able to use his presence judiciously.

Nobody would have thought that Napoli would lose this huge at home to AC Milan in their 28th game of the season. They were beaten to a 0-4 scoreline on their turf, reducing their point gap against Lazio on the log to 18 points.

With 10 games to end the season, it’s certain and clear that the Azzuris remains the favorite to lift the Scudetto this season, regardless of the defeat they suffered last night.