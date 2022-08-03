Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis yesterday said that the club will not sign any more African players unless they agree to not take part in the Africa Cup of Nations. Only two active African players are left in the club after Kalidou Koulibaly switched to Chelsea days ago, Zambo Anguissa of Cameroon and Victor Osimhen of Nigeria are the only active Africans in Napoli.

His statement could be a worry for the Nigeria Football Federation as Victor Osimhen who missed the last edition of the AFCON could be tied down by the club for the 2024 edition of the African biggest tournament which will hold in Guinea

The criterion to waive participating in AFCON by any African player joining the club must be agreed upon, he said.

Between January and February Zambo Anguissa and Koulibaly left the club while the league was ongoing to represent their nations during the AFCON.

Victor Osimhen was injured and was unable to join his compatriots during the tournament in Cameroon this year.

The Napoli President disclosed this on a Wall street Italia Show:

“I told them lads, don’t talk to me about Africans anymore! I love them, but either they sign something confirming they are out of play, in the Africa Cup of Nations, or otherwise between that tournament, and the World Cup qualifiers in South America, these players are never available! We are the idiots who pay salaries only to send and them all over the world playing for others.”

“Or they sign a waiver giving up their right to participate in the Africa Cup of Nations tournaments or between AFCON and the championships in South America … I never have them [Napoli players] available.”

“The world of football cannot self-manage because we do the puppet show for others … if we could play 100 games, it would be a happy ending for everyone and we [clubs] like cretins agree to that.”

“You cannot create a super club of privileged members who invite others [to the league]. You need to democratically keep the door open for everyone,” this

“You [bidders] did not understand a thing [about me]. I am a pure entrepreneur who enjoys doing business … let me play,” he said.

“I want to be the 12th player on the pitch. The 12th player is the fan, I can be the 13th or even the 14th, as 14 is my favourite number.”

This year many clubs around Europe and other continents had issues letting some of their top African players travel to represent their nation during the AFCON.

Emmanuel Dennis was denied representing his country by Watford, the same which almost happens to Ismail Sarr.

Odion Ighalo then had the same ordeal with his Saudi club which resulted in the former Manchester United forward leaving Al Shabab to Al Hilal.