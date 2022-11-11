The Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) has indicated that its 40th annual International Conference and Exhibition (AICE), which is slated to take place from November 13 to 17 2022, will focus on geo-environmental strategies and the problems of the global energy transition.

At the NAPE media workshop, Dr. James Edet, president of NAPE, stated that the conference would also shine a spotlight on how new technology is applied in exploration and production operations, how geoscience is trained for the new energy mix, and how to adapt in these fields.

He contends that Nigeria’s energy sector has to be strategically reevaluated in light of the increasing demand for the transition to more sustainable energy sources, energy poverty, and international geopolitics.

He continued by saying that while the country has an energy transition plan to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2060, there are other aspects that must be taken into account and properly addressed in the move to the country’s sustainable energy future.

He emphasized that Nigeria is now dealing with the effects of climate change, including flooding in the south and some northern regions as well as desertification in the country’s north.

According to him, it is imperative to dramatically reduce carbon emissions while maintaining access to and affordability of electricity. He pointed out that the oil and gas industry has a role to play in the successful implementation of these rules and ambitious objectives now that the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) is in place and the Climate Change Act has been passed into law.

According to him, the world’s largest consumers of the hydrocarbon industry are transitioning dramatically to low- or zero-carbon energy use, such as electric vehicles. He also stressed that the ongoing conflict, world politics, domestic security issues, and asset divestment have all exacerbated the effects of the energy supply shortage and changed the energy landscape.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Furthermore, there are other contenting and increasingly relevant issues such as: energy security; the dynamics of gas development, commercialisation and monetisation; development of Nigeria’s under explored gas rich cretaceous basins; and how Nigeria will adapt her policies and diversify her energy portfolio in the energy transition era so as to achieve sustainable growth for her economy,” he said.

According to him, speakers at the conference, titled “Global Energy Transition & the Future of the Oil and Gas Industry: Evolving Regulations, Emerging Concepts and Opportunities,” will include important figures from academia, the government, and the industry who will present technical papers on seven sub-themes.

The CEO of NAPE stated that the exhibition will present the most recent technologies, goods, services, and expertise from significant IOCs and indigenous operators in Nigeria’s upstream oil and gas sector.

“There will be a dedicated pavilion for banks/financial institutions/universities/other professional associations. It will also feature an industry award/recognition night which he said is the biggest social event of the conference and will recognize individuals, institutions and corporate entities that have advanced the learning and practice of the geosciences in Nigeria and globally”.