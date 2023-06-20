NANS Southeast blasts Asari Dokubo over Anti-Nnamdi Kanu Comments

The leadership of National Association of Nigerian Students, South East Zone (NANS Zone F) has condemned as careless, provocating and baseless, the statement by ex-Niger-Delta militant, Asari Dokubo that ‘Releasing Nnamdi Kanu is rewarding criminality’.

The students’ group also described the comments as instigating and a threat to the Peace, Unity and Progress of Nigeria.

In a statement on Monday, signed by Comrade Ibeabuchi Moses, the Coordinator, NANS Zone F and Engr Chuks Obele, the Chairman, NANS Stakeholder’s Forum, Anambra State, Nigeria, condemned the comments as hate speech and ‘display of arrogance by someone who wants to be seen.’

The statement described Asari as a replica of the proverbial kettle calling pot black, wondering what could be the rationale behind such ‘provocative and instigating outburst.’

“Recall that in early 2000, Asari Dokubo founded the Niger Delta People’s Volunteer Force which was acclaimed to be most notorious armed militant group operating in the Niger Delta region, always attacking and bombing oil wells and pipelines, kidnapping and killing the workers and guards in the areas.

Trending The Phenomenal Growth of the Gaming Industry in Africa and Its Economic Impact

“This caused companies operating in the area to withdraw most of their personnel, thus resulting in a massive drop in oil production, even as low as 30,000 barrels per day and the Nigeria not meeting her OPEC production quota, which we are suffering till date.

“Remember also that Asari was arrested and charged with treason by the Federal Government of Nigeria for crimes and self-determination agenda and was on 14 June 2007, released on bail as part of new President Umaru Yar’Adua’s pledge to try and bring peace to the Niger Delta region with lots of amnesty incentives and contracts worth over $10 million US dollars to eliminate terrorist activities in the Niger Delta.

“As student leaders of NANS Zone F South East Zone, we remain one of the most critical stakeholders of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing Worldwide and as such, are in total support of the communique issued by the Igbo Youth Leaders and Stakeholders on the just concluded Convention of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing Worldwide leaders.

“We therefore advise that Mazi Nnamdi Kalu should be released immediately to the President General of Ohaneze Ndi Igbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, with terms and conditions, for security, peace, unity, understanding and progress of Nigeria by toeing the President Umaru Yar’Adua style of reconciliation.

“We reassure President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all Nigerian Patriots, that we and Ndi Igbo of Nigeria, will do everything possible to ensure that Ndi Igbo continue to make their Contributions for peace, security, understanding, Unity and progress of Nigeria.

“We urge the President to beware of the Cabal of Evil forces that derives joy in destabilizing the Unity of Nigeria.

“We call on Nigerian students of Ndi Igbo extraction to as usual, remain focused, respect the government of the day and be law abiding, to preach and promote peace, to continue to extend hands of fellowship across all faithful Nigerians that believes in the unity of our country.

“They should disregard Asari’s careless and baseless statement because he doesn’t believe in the unity of Nigeria, all his assets are in Cotonou and he has been a citizen of Benin Republic since 2013,” they alleged.

More

Share this post