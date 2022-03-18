Namibia’s International Energy Conference Spotlights the Future of Africa’s Energy Sector

The 4th edition of Namibia’s International Energy Conference (NIEC), which has become the official meeting place for the energy industry, will be held from 20 – 21 April 2022 in Windhoek, Namibia, under the theme “The energy mix: positioning for industrialisation, investment and growth”. Organised by RichAfrica Consultancy with the support of the Africa Energy Chamber, the two-day energy sector event will be held under the patronage of the Ministry of Mines and Energy led by Honourable Minister Tom Alweendo.

The NIEC thought leadership event will convene energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development, as well as promote Namibia and Africa as a destination for energy investments. Participating companies, international investors, service companies and various international delegations will share updates on exploration activities, renewable energy and regional gas and other ongoing projects and announce future projects, while highlighting upcoming business and investment opportunities.

The conference will take a close look at global and continental energy perspectives and their impact, the latest developments in the oil and gas industry, the status of the power and electricity market, the role of natural gas as well as the future of renewables. It will also feature relevant topics such as financing the energy sector, infrastructure development, ESG matters and the African Continental Free Trade Area.

The convener and MD of RichAfrica Consultancy, Ndapwilapo Selma Shimutwikeni, believes this year’s event could not have come at a more apt time. “Founded in 2012, the conference has been firmly established as a credible platform where industry leaders convene to engage in dialogue, create new partnerships and identify solutions and strategies to foster a thriving energy industry in Namibia. The conference will bring together various perspectives from across the energy value chain to serve as a catalyst for much needed, crucial conversations shaping the future of energy in Namibia and rest of the continent in the era of transition.”

The NIEC takes place on the back of the recent significant industry game-changer events earlier this year. The National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (Namcor) and its partners, Shell Namibia Upstream BV and QatarEnergy, recently announced the discovery of light oil in the Orange Basin located about 270km from the diamond mining town of Oranjemund. TotalEnergies also recently discovered light oil and associated gas off the coast of Namibia.

The industry developments place Namibia as the newest aspirant oil producer on the African continent and the world and are set to attract significant investment into the country and drive the transformation of the Namibian economy. This year’s event is sponsored by Total Energies, ExxonMobil, Shell Namibia, Reconnaissance Energy Africa, African Energy Week SNC Incorporated, Oranto Petroleum.

Now more than ever, Africa must lend its voice to the growing discourse on the continent’s participation in the energy industry’s broader value chain and sustainability. Closer to home, NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber, reflected on Namibia’s participation in the energy sector: “Namibia has truly and agreeably demonstrated its commitment to its energy future, a commitment that will be emphasised at the Namibia International Energy Conference this year. Like most African countries, Namibia is eager to capitalise on the potential of its basins and the conference will be catalytic in driving investment and development, and helping Namibia attain these goals.”

Conference keynote speaker, Namibia’s Minister of Mines and Energy, Tom Alweendo, has continuously championed the development and growth of Namibia’s energy sector and affirmed his support for the conference convening decision-makers, industry leaders and experts to engage in meaningful dialogue around industry developments, commercial opportunities, strategic collaborations and investment promotion. “The NIEC’s work is closely aligned with the Ministry’s vision to harness the natural resources for sustainable economic development. Furthermore, the initiative contributes towards finding solutions to alleviate energy poverty in Namibia and the rest of the world.” said Alweendo.

The conference will be held at the Droombos Estate, in Windhoek, Namibia, offering delegates the opportunity to network and engage in person at the conference. All covid-19 precautions and protocols will be observed during the event.