Something in the name, Name

For everything has a name

It surpasses the fame

While encompassing shame

The embedding of worth

Salt of every word

Eliminating absence

The mind it gives presence

People are called dumb

Because they can’t pronounce a name

Not that they possess no gum

But can’t do the pronouncing/calling game

Even though in death

There be no shame

Yet is this effect

At the sound of the yet living name

Is A not part of it

Shall Zee be left out

Known or unknown

Anything

Nothing is almost without a name

Man will give it one

Is it not one, ascribed to something, for nothing is without it, a name