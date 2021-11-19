Something in the name, Name
For everything has a name
It surpasses the fame
While encompassing shame
The embedding of worth
Salt of every word
Eliminating absence
The mind it gives presence
People are called dumb
Because they can’t pronounce a name
Not that they possess no gum
But can’t do the pronouncing/calling game
Even though in death
There be no shame
Yet is this effect
At the sound of the yet living name
Is A not part of it
Shall Zee be left out
Known or unknown
Anything
Nothing is almost without a name
Man will give it one
Is it not one, ascribed to something, for nothing is without it, a name
