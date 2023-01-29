Nigeria is indeed a house of comic relief. Things happen that trail the blaze in both regional and international spaces. Think of anything that hasn’t happened before in other clime, right inside Nigeria, a common thing it is and like water off the ducks back Nigerians will react to it.

Few months before the end of 2022 a new policy of Naira redesign became a talking point. Many thought it was a joke and more of a hilarious joke was the deadline for deposit of all old notes to the banks.

Interestingly those who felt targeted by such policy thought it wouldn’t see the light of the day. To believe that they kept their hands folded and their legs crossed waiting for its implementation would be a dumb thing to believe by anybody .

We are counting days, just in a matter of three days it will be done and dusted.

Interesting and as expected, many naira notes stached for years will be making their first triumphant entrance into the light. Off course when one sees such incarcerated naira notes their moisty and sometimes weak texture would give them away.

Recently, making the round on social media was how a dumped heaps of naira notes in refuge dump was carted away in Keke tricycle.

Nigeria is a drama house while Nigerians are drama Queens making news in a very strange and weird way at very turn.

Many of such dumping of old notes at refuge spots will in the coming days be a sight to behold.

How sane can one make such a weird act of staching billions of naira notes in ones house, while millions grind and waste in hunger and penury?

How avaricious can some people be? doing anything for money, covetous, grabby, grasping, greedy, prehensile acquisitive? How more wicked can one be? Driven by kleptomaniac syndrome to steal from the public only to keep the bundles unused in one dark corner of their houses. This is wickedness from the bottomless pit of hell.

One imagines how robust the economy of Nigeria would have been if such stashed away funds were ploughed into the economy through small scale industries.

No they wouldn’t. The wickedness in their hearts and the very devilish predelection for the suffering of the masses, weaponizing poverty for election wouldn’t allow them.

In their wickedness, such bundles of naira notes, having failed to be deposited in the bank for fear of attracting the attention of relevant authorities would be finding their ways around dumps, septic tanks or at best people’ door posts .

How would you feel waking up on Monday morning and seeing three Ghana must go bags filled with old N1000 notes? Scream? Rush and struggle to have them deposited before the deadline? Or call the attention of the police?

Nigeria is not a poor country but through greed and wickedness many Nigerians are poor and needy.

Let us change this narrative by picking our PVC and voting wisely.

Jarlath Opara

Jarlathuche@gmail.com