Naira Marley Daughter Boasts About Her Father’s Money

naira marley daughter

The daughter of well-known Nigerian musician Naira Marley has gained notoriety after boasting in a viral video that has prompted internet debate about her father’s fortune.

The Daughter of the Marlian label boss who is eight-year-old argues in the popular video that her father is wealthier than the fathers of every child her age.

Naira Marley Daughter continues by cautioning others against becoming over excited when their fathers become wealthy, claiming that it will never compare to her own father’s enormous wealth.

She specifically said, “My dad is richer than any of your dads. So watch out because my dad is richer than any of your dads. So don’t be too excited. I bet the first time your dad had £100, you were very excited. Don’t be too excited. My dad has more money.”

While the little Young Marlian’s video generated a lot of buzz on social media, it also elicited conflicting opinions.

Her lack of humility at such a young age infuriated some observers, who also questioned Naira Marley’s involvement in her upbringing.

Her comments have drawn criticism from both supporters and detractors, who stressed the significance of teaching children modesty and humility regardless of their family’s income or status.

 

 

Tega Dominic, a Big Brother Naija reality TV personality, also voiced her vehement disapproval while other people criticized the young girl for her ‘insensitive’ statements.

 

Who Is Naira Marley?

 

Azeez Adeshina Fashola, also known as Naira Marley, is a British-Nigerian singer and songwriter and he was born on May 10, 1991.

 

He is well-known for being the leader of his contentious “Marlians” fandom. Naira Marley, a singer, songwriter, and record producer from Nigeria, has established himself as one of the country’s most popular musicians.

 

His estimated net worth, according to Naira Net Worth, is about $483,000 (N241 million Naira).

