Naija Super 8: Sporting Lagos, Akwa United, Lobi Stars, and Remo to jostle for final spots

Newly promoted clubs Sporting Lagos, Akwa United, Lobi, and Remo Stars to reach the semi-final round after qualifying with maximum points to battle for the final spots.

Sporting Lagos finished at the top of group A with 7 points after three games, Remo Stars finished as the group runner-up with four points, qualifying ahead of Katsina United who also earned 4 points head-to-head. NPFL Champions the People’s Elephant sat at the bottom of the club with 1 point.

In Group B, Lobi Stars topped with 7 points, and Akwa United under the guidance of new manager Fatai Osho finished in the second spot with 6 points. Rivers United and Yobe Desert exited the tournament after both managed 3 and 1 points respectively.

Today, Lobi Stars and Remo Stars will battle each other for a place in the final at the Mobolaji Johnson Stadium Arena, Onikan Lagos at exactly 2. pm. Sporting Lagos will play in their biggest test when they play against Akwa United at 4:30 pm at the same venue.