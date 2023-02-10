John Omimakinde, the National Centre for Technology Management’s (NACETEM) Director-General/Chief Executive Officer, has emphasized the necessity of active involvement and contact across institutions in order to achieve progress that will have an influence on the populace.

This was said by Omimakinde in Abuja during the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between NACETEM and the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT).

He claimed that the MoU signing ceremony will highlight how important science, technology, and innovation (STI) are to every area of the economy.

Because of the importance of the transport industry to Nigeria’s economy and the crucial roles NITT plays within it, he observed that choosing to work with NITT was an obvious choice.

Omimakinde stated that for NACETEM to have a significant influence, a transport technology-focused organization like NITT is required.

The DG stated that encouraging cooperation between the Institute and NACETEM in the field of technology transfer and adaptation in Transport and Logistics services serves as the foundation of the partnership between NITT and NACETEM.

He also mentioned joint research and development initiatives in the transportation (and logistics) business for increased capacity and product/service delivery. Data gathering and distribution for operators, stakeholders, and policy makers in the transportation industry.

According to Omimakinde, the above implies that the agencies can take advantage of what is available in the nation to save government resources in terms of capital flight by leveraging on each other’s strengths. He added that inter-agency collaboration subsequently becomes a useful tool to make more impacts at minimal costs.

He stated: “NACETEM, as a foremost policy research institute and knowledge support institution, is ready to make this relationship work. And we are convinced too that NITT is more than ready to make this collaboration a success. Together, we can make impacts that reverberate across nations and generations.”

The NACETEM Governing Board Chairman, Haastrup Olatunji, praised the action taken by both organizations in his remarks, stating that it demonstrates how committed the current administration is to realizing the goals of the public.

“Let me add that no organisation can survive alone. Organisations, the world over, work hand in hand to share ideas with a view to helping one another by leveraging on their respective strengths. The common strength to both institutions is the know-how to deploy science, technology and innovation to galvanise development.”

“I, therefore, encourage the two institutions to use this for the benefits of Nigeria and humanity at large. I am certain that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari will be pleased with both institutions looking inwards to use the available resources in the country to drive development. This approach will not only save the nation huge resources, but also prevent capital flights in terms of foreign exchange.”

Dr. Bayero Farah, director general of NITT, echoed the significance of inter-agency cooperations and emphasized that doing so would help government-established agencies advance national development.

