NACCIMA Wants Increased Public-Private Collaboration To Expand Free Trade Operations

Dele Kelvin Oye, national president of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA), has urged greater public-private sector cooperation to support the nation’s free trade zones and advance economic growth and development.

The head of NACCIMA spoke outside the urgent meeting on the activities of free trade zones, which was hosted by the Nigeria Economic Zones Association (NEZA) in coordination with the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) and the Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority (OGFZA).

Oye praised the initiative and stated that the meeting would be a great forum for addressing the urgent issues that Free Trade Zone operators confront, which would ultimately improve their operations and the economy.

The NACCIMA President reiterated the significance of a strong and effective free trade policy for the nation, noting that the policy would allow Nigerian companies to compete successfully on the international market and increase their reach.

“As the President of NACCIMA, I recognise the importance of a strong and efficient free trade policy in the country, which would enable Nigerian businesses to compete successfully on the global market and expand their reach. I, therefore, commend this initiative by NEZA and its partners in the government and private sector, aimed at addressing the pressing challenges faced by FTZ operators, which will ultimately enhance their operations and improve the economy.”

Oye went on to say, “I encourage all stakeholders and participants to engage in constructive dialogue and collaborate towards generating innovative solutions that will positively impact the FTZ industry in Nigeria. Ultimately, the successful outcome of this meeting will promote increased investment and trade, and, by extension, the growth of our economy.”

He continued, “Once again, I am grateful for this opportunity to convey my goodwill, and I look forward to the positive impact this meeting will have on the operations of Free Trade Zones in Nigeria.”