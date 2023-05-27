NACAT Defeats Adonis & Abbey in Friendly Match

It rained goals at the Emerald Garden Stadium in Abuja on Friday when the anti-graft organization, Network Against Corruption and Trafficking played host to Adonis & Abbey, a London and Abuja based publisher of Professional books and academic journals in a friendly match that ended 8-4 in favor of the host.

Staff of NACAT put up a sterling performance to outclass their opponent in the electrifying stadium that had fans of both teams cheering their players on the sidelines.

NACAT’s Ali Benjamin who was the Player of the Match, opened the scoring in the first minute of the game following a solo run, just seconds after the match started.

However, it was not until the 20th minute that the stadium was aroused again in applause of a goal, as AA’s winger, Gideon Timdul Chalnap, who was his team’s most outstanding player, scored a sensational goal to level the tie.

Both sides continued to share possessions as they were hungry for goals, with several goal attempts that were thwarted by goal keepers of both sides.

Benjamin restored NACAT’s lead when he brilliantly converted from the sides but moments later, AA’s central defender, Chikamso Okoye scored his only goal of the match to restore parity between both teams.

Minutes into the second half, NACAT fell behind for the first time in the game when AA’s forward, Isaac Onyekachi scored to put his team in front. However, AA’s jubilation didn’t last a minute as Benjamin’s trigger from the centre of the field found the back of the net to restore parity.