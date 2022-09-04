Naby Keita and Oxlade Chamberlain have both missed out on Liverpool’s 24-man squad that is registered in List A for the upcoming Champions League campaign. Both players are injured right now, and their omission from the squad suggests that they will be out for quite a while. They can now only be registered for the Champions League knockout stage next year.

At the same time, Liverpool newcomer Arthur and teenager Stefan Bajcetic are on the list.

Here is the List A squad in full: Alisson, Adrian, Kelleher, Gomez, Van Dijk, Konate, Tsimikas, Ramsay, Robertson, Matip, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Thiago, Milner, Firmino, Henderson, Carvalho, Arthur, Bajcetic, Salah, Jota, Diaz, Nunez.

The likes of Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott are eligible for the List B squad, which is why they will be registered with no issues.