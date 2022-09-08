The National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA) has signed a Memorandum Of Agreement (MOA) with RAHAD Global Investment Limited, RAHAD RVD Industries and Mesencell Biotech for the advancement of Biotechnology in Nigeria.

According to reports, “The MOA will develop four important technologies for Nigeria, namely; Stem cells/Regenerative Medicine, Immunotherapy and Vaccines, Biofertilisers to reduce the use of harmful chemicals, Water treatment for portable drinking water, and Soil remediation against pollution.”

The signing of the MOA was a follow-up of the Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) signed between Nigeria and Morocco last year for research and development of biotechnological products and processes. RAHAD Global Investment Limited reportedly signed the MOU on behalf of Morocco, while the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation signed on behalf of Nigeria.

The Director General/Chief Executive Officer (DG/CEO) of NABDA, Prof. Abdullahi Mustapha reportedly said the MOA was the beginning of a new chapter in the area of scientific biotechnology in the country.

He was quoted as saying: “Over a year ago, we had signed the MOU through the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation with these companies.

“The MoU is on the development of technologies that they have already brought to the country.

“Part of the MoU is to domesticate the technology here in the country for us to have first-hand skills.”

Present at the MOA signing ceremony were the NABDA DG/CEO, MD/CEO RAHAD RVD Industries, Dr. Chbihi Driss, CEO, Mesencell Biotech, Dr. Steven Keller, Chairman RAHAD, Global Investment Limited, Raheem Dirisu, staff of NABDA and RAHAD Global Investment Limited.

Upon assumption of office as NABDA helmsman almost two years ago, Prof. Mustapha has been working round the clock to ensure the actualization and fulfilment of the agency’s mandate which include among others: to carry out well-focused research and development in biotechnology in priority areas of food and agriculture, health, industry, environment and other strategic sectors for national development; Draw up programmes and policies for biotechnology utilization, research and development in Nigeria; Promote sustenance in development and application of acceptable and profitable technologies through strategic investments in biotechnology research and development to support innovation and economic development; Ensure Nigeria becomes self-reliant in the development and application of biotechnology-based products and services; Collaborate with international research centers, non-governmental organizations, industries and institutions for the purpose of biotechnological advancement in Nigeria.