The Director General/Chief Executive Officer (DG/CEO) of National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA), Prof. Abdullahi Mustapha, has hailed the Board Chairman of the agency and former Governor of Cross River State, Mr. Clement Ebri, on his 70th birthday anniversary.

Prof Mustapha described Ebri as a principled politician and inspirational leader who has invariably walked on the path of truth, honesty and transparency.

“He (Clement Ebri) is an inspiration, a worthy leader who has stayed always on the path of truth and transparency. He is progressive and very friendly”, the NABDA helmsman remarked.

The DG/CEO noted that his relationship with Mr Ebri has been cordial and smooth since he became the Chairman of the Board of NABDA, as according to him, the ex-Cross River governor comes across as a serious-minded man who is always eager and wanting to see development.

Born on December 11, 1952 in Mkpani community of Yakurr Local Government Area of Cross River State, Ebri, a seasoned journalist believed to be one of the outstanding politicians from the state, was the elected governor from January 1992 to November 1993, quitting office following the military coup that saw the emergence of the late General Sani Abacha as Head of State.

An elected member of the 1988/89 Constituent Assembly and the chairman the Presidential Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria constituted by the then President Olusegun Obasanjo, Ebri, a Chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), was appointed by incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari as the Board Chairman of NABDA in October 2021.