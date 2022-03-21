Na Malice Make You Get Wrinkle for Face, The Solution is Not Organic Cream, Actress Uche Says

Popular Nollywood actress, Uche Ebere has stirred a lot of reactions on social media after giving her two cents to people who are fond of using organic creams.

The veteran actress who felt organic creams are not the solution to wrinkled faces shared on her Instagram page her frank opinion. She pointed out that the cause of wrinkled faces is the malice people carry around.

In her words:

‘’Na malice make you get wrinkle for face. Solution no be organic cream. Just loose people wey you tie for chest’’

See a few comments below:

Angeldonc:

‘’this one enter bia, asa allow people buy organic ooooo’’

Chiumy_ojay:

‘’Mama this one enter bone marrow’’

Domingo_Ioso:

‘’wahala for who like to keep malice’’