N5bn Fuel Subsidy Palliatives: Anambra APC Asks Soludo to Confirm Receipt of Funds, Food Items

The All Progressives Congress, APC has told Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State to confirm receipt of the N5bn Fuel Subsidy, and other palliatives distributed by the Federal Government, as petroleum subsidy removal palliatives.

The call was made by the spokesperson of the APC in Anambra State, Okelo Madukaife, in a statement on Monday.

Recall that the Federal Government, had on Thursday, announced the release of a N180bn palliative package to states to cushion the impact of the fuel subsidy removal.

Every state should receive N5 billion and 180 trucks of rice as part of measures to alleviate the effects of the subsidy removal.

The Anambra APC is asking Governor Soludo to hearken to the voice of the critical majority and make full disclosures and confirmations on the N5bn cash, and the bags of rice, among other items released to the state by the Federal Government.

According to the Anambra APC spokesperson, Madukaife, “this is critical because someone extended the largesse well before its announcement. Transparency, as Gov. Soludo claimed both before and after his election as governor, requires that he should have already sent an initial word from his table.”

Okelo insisted that however late the confirmation may be, it is still proper for the state government to confirm the claims of the central government, indicate appropriation proposals to Anambra State House of Assembly (ANHA) and distribution plans of non-cash items in the state.

He said the call has become imperative owing to the noticeable flaws they observed in the recent distribution of coconut and oil palm nurseries by the state government, which they said, became tools of political patronage and has badly affected the objective of the program.

“expect a complete departure from this ignoble credential to a system that cares for its elements across board.

“We expect that 96 hours working week, making up the rest of this week should be enough for the state government to accomplish these simple milestones, and so demand.

“We also seize this opportunity to remind Soludo, still along the line of distribution of goods and services, that the six months of grace to enable his government form democratically elected local governments expired a year ago and the continued appointment of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) members to run the 21 local governments, without elections for Anambra State voters to choose, has become provocative and unacceptable,” the APC said.

The opposition party in Anambra warned the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt.Hon. Somtoo Udeze, whom it described as a decampee, to adjust himself and the State Legislature to the constitution of Nigeria and laws of Anambra State.

It also urged the House to stop any further caricature of approving Caretaker appointments for the LGs, which it said may soon snowball into a major crisis if unchecked.

However, in a reaction to this, Soludo’s Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, said the state government had not yet received any palliative from the Federal Government.

“Governor Soludo has not received any truckload of rice as of today, to the best of my knowledge.

“The governor will address the press on Monday to clarify the insinuations and the true position of things as it relates to Anambra State,” he told correspondent, who contacted him.